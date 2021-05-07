One of the nation’s premier fishing events didn’t have the impact on Northern New York last year that it usually does.
Tens of thousands of enthusiasts travel to the north country each time the Bassmaster Elite is held in Waddington. For four days, they catch all the action live while taking advantage of the wonderful accommodations in St. Lawrence County.
The development of tourism is a constant in every study of the economic future of St. Lawrence County.
Tourism isn’t an accident. It takes a consistent message; it takes coordination; and it takes investment. One of the most successful tourism ventures in St. Lawrence County has been the staging of a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in Waddington,” according to a news item published March 14, 2018, by the Courier Observer. “More than 30,000 people pack into Waddington over the course of the tournament weekend. Hotel, motels, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, and rental camps are booked solid. Restaurants for miles around benefit.
“Tourism dollars don’t all go into one pot. Waddington hosts the event, but it doesn’t get a cut of the money spent in a hotel in Massena. If the village of Waddington continues to invest in tournament infrastructure, like the bandstand cover it will purchase this year, and continues to provide an excellent experience for spectators and tournament participants alike, not only will Bassmaster return but Bassmaster fans will return to fish the St. Lawrence and its tributaries,” the article reported. “Other tournaments will likely be attracted to an area known for good fishing and top-notch hospitality. The village of Waddington might not see its investment dollars returned to its coffers. It doesn’t matter. The residents of Waddington will benefit; the businesses of Waddington will be winners; the businesses of Massena and Madrid and Canton and Morley and Ogdensburg will benefit.”
In 2020, however, the novel coronavirus pandemic created problems. Organizers moved the event to Clayton because of concerns that St. Lawrence County officials had over the Bassmaster Elite Series potentially becoming a super-spreader event. Jefferson County authorities implemented a rigorous testing protocol, limited the movement of participants and banned in-person spectators.
But the north country still received a financial reward for hosting the tournament. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce estimated that the region took in $250,000 due to the event. Jefferson County officials want to lure the tournament back to Clayton in the near future.
Organizers of the Bassmaster Elite Series have come to love Northern New York. Waddington has hosted the tournament five times since 2013, and last year would have been its sixth time. The event will return to Waddington this year, and local officials are busy making the necessary preparations.
Having this event here has been tremendously beneficial for this region. Numerous fans watching the event on television see the beautiful assets the north country has to offer.
And many participants have remarked about how this is one of the best places to fish for bass. Organizers of the Bassmaster Elite Series should make use of the entire area of the St. Lawrence River and our part of Lake Ontario for future tournaments. It would be good to share the rewards with other north country communities such as Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Clayton, Henderson and Sackets Harbor.
We have faith that authorities will enforce proper safety protocols to ensure a healthy event. Let’s look forward to another enjoyable Bassmaster Elite Series staged locally this season and for many years to come.
