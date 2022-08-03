In Northern New York, we are surrounded by some of the most breathtaking natural wonders imaginable.
It’s good that the federal, state and county governments across New York have protected many of these areas for our education and enjoyment. And many organizations assist in this effort as well.
But the conservation work that agencies and groups carry out needs help from those who make use of these green spaces. We all have an obligation to ensure the outdoor treasures we love remain as pristine as possible.
The Colorado-based Leave No Trace Center of Outdoor Ethics developed seven principles for people to follow when visiting natural areas. According to the organization’s website, the principles are as follows:
■ Plan and prepare: Adequate trip planning and preparation helps backcountry travelers accomplish trip goals safely and enjoyably, while simultaneously minimizing damage to the land. Poor planning often results in miserable campers and damage to natural and cultural resources. Rangers often tell stories of campers they have encountered who, because of poor planning and unexpected conditions, degrade backcountry resources and put themselves at risk.
■ Travel and camp on durable surfaces: The goal of travel in the outdoors is to move through natural areas while avoiding damage to the land or waterways. Understanding how travel causes impacts is necessary to accomplish this goal. Travel damage occurs when surface vegetation or communities of organisms are trampled beyond recovery. The resulting barren area leads to soil erosion and the development of undesirable trails. Backcountry travel may involve travel over both trails and off-trail areas.
■ Dispose of waste properly: The center encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider the impacts that they leave behind, which will undoubtedly affect other people, water and wildlife.
■ Leave what you find: Allow others a sense of discovery by leaving rocks, plants, archaeological artifacts and other objects of interest as you find them.
■ Minimize campfire impacts: The use of campfires, once a necessity for cooking and warmth, is steeped in history and tradition. Some people would not think of camping without a campfire. Yet the natural appearance of many areas has been degraded by the overuse of fires and an increasing demand for firewood. The development of lightweight, efficient camp stoves has encouraged a shift away from the traditional fire for cooking. Stoves have become essential equipment for minimum-impact camping. They are fast, flexible and eliminate firewood availability as a concern in campsite selection. Stoves operate in almost any weather condition — and they Leave No Trace.
■ Respect wildlife: Learn about wildlife through quiet observation. Do not disturb wildlife or plants just for a “better look.” Observe wildlife from a distance so they are not scared or forced to flee. Large groups often cause more damage to the environment and can disturb wildlife, so keep your group small. If you have a larger group, divide into smaller groups if possible to minimize your impacts. Do not touch, get close to, feed or pick up wild animals. It is stressful to the animal, and it is possible that the animal may harbor rabies or other diseases.
■ Be considerate of others: One of the most important components of outdoor ethics is to maintain courtesy toward other visitors. It helps everyone enjoy their outdoor experience. Many people come to the outdoors to listen to nature. Excessive noise, uncontrolled pets and damaged surroundings take away from the natural appeal of the outdoors.
Organizations focused on conserving the Adirondack region are promoting these principles to ensure these areas are preserved for years to come. We should adopt these practices for all outdoor areas we use.
For example, don’t feed any bears you see in High Peaks Wilderness or the seagulls at Thompson Park in Watertown. Don’t disturb the plant life at either the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellseley Island or the Nicandri Nature Center in Massena. Pick up any trash you have before leaving Whetstone Gulf State Park in Lowville or North Bay Campgrounds in Fulton.
Let’s respect these beautiful outdoor areas so that others may enjoy them as much as we do in the future. Following these sensible principles is a good place to start.
