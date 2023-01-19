We all lead busy lives.
That’s our mantra. Automation and computerization in the workplace — which were supposed to make it easier — have mostly meant that there are fewer people responsible for more tasks.
Children participate in an increasing number of activities requiring parental attention. We are driving to hockey practice, staying up late with homework and spending our weekends shuffling kids back and forth from one event to another.
Our responsibility to our families is many-faceted and exhausting.
But we have another responsibility: our communities. Those activities your children participate in are organized by someone — most likely a volunteer.
There are volunteer boards throughout each community addressing important issues such as planning, sustainability, recreation and libraries, to name a few. When those volunteer boards lack members or consist of people who have been there for years, with no respite, it is time for others to step up.
Linda M. Smith, president of the Canton-based Morley Library Association, said her group needs more members — younger members. Smith has been president of the association since 2008. The association’s vice president, Joan M. Young, has been either co-president or vice president since 2008.
Morley Branch Library, 7230 County Route 27, is part of the Canton Free Library system. It’s open Tuesday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.; Wednesday 4 p.m. -6 p.m; Thursday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Young and Smith stepped into their roles when the library was threatened with closure. The Morley Library was almost impossible to heat and had no bathroom; it was once described at the time as a barn with books. The Canton Free Library declared it would shut down Morley for months in 2008-2009 to save money.
“The Morley Library will become a victim of high heating costs this winter.
The Canton Free Library Board has decided to close the Morley branch from Nov. 1 through March 31,” according to a story published Oct. 15, 2008, by the Watertown Daily Times. “The Canton board intends to reopen Morley on April 1 but can’t afford to pay the heating bills, Library Director Carolyn J. ‘Lyn’ Swafford said. … The Canton library pays for the operating costs of Morley. But the Morley Library Association, which owns the building, is responsible for its maintenance and improvements. The Morley Library building is more than 100 years old and needs significant work to make it energy-efficient.”
A determined group of people including Smith and Young got organized and saved the library. They persuaded the Canton Free Library Board to reopen Morley in mid-November rather than April 1 as previously scheduled.
Today, Morley Library is a charming and delightful space with bright lights, a new furnace and gleaming facilities.
The members of the association are older. They took their children to the library and are now taking their grandchildren and looking for new members to help shoulder the load.
Not all volunteer jobs are equal. For instance, members of the Canton Town Planning Board have recently held multiple meetings each month dealing with solar array applications.
Other volunteers meet only a few times a year. All are vital and add to the quality of life in our community.
People who organize canoe races, book sales, parades and a thousand other things need help and fresh faces with new ideas to keep their enterprises flourishing. Look around and see if there is someplace you can offer a few hours of your time. You might find a new, fulfilling passion.
“You can’t just walk away from it,” Young said of her longevity at the Morley Library Association, according to an article published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “We all have a lot invested in it.”
