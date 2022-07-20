Many children growing up near Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have a big advantage over other youths in experiencing life on these waterways.
They’ve had the opportunity to enjoy the lake and river through recreational boating. They’re more inclined to love fishing and water sports.
Some young people are members of families who run water-based businesses. So all in all, they have a greater appreciation for how these waterways contribute to the wonderful culture of Northern New York.
But these children likely don’t understand everything about the eco-system of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Obtaining in-depth instructions is key to ensuring the preservation of the waterways for future generations.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation secured a grant from the federal government to accomplish this goal. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the state DEC $150,000 to expand environmental education to students in kindergarten through high school in watershed communities.
“The grant, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, is set to give middle schoolers within the Chaumont-Perch, Salmon-Sandy Creeks, Irondequoit-Nine Mile, Oak Orchard-Twelve Mile and Upper St. Lawrence watersheds the opportunity for place-based classroom and hands-on lessons. Five middle schools and an estimated 500 students will participate in a project, ‘A Day in the Life of the Lake Ontario/St. Lawrence River Watershed,’ during the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from the DEC,” a news item published July 13 in the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Organizers are prioritizing invitations to schools with environmental justice concerns in these watersheds to participate in the events. A workshop for teachers and administrators is scheduled for Aug. 24 with a student summit to follow Oct. 4. The program supports the general objectives of the Lake Ontario Lakewide Action and Management Plan and Cooperative Science Monitoring Initiative data collection.
“The program supports the general objectives of the Lake Ontario Lakewide Action and Management Plan and Cooperative Science Monitoring Initiative data collection,” according to the news item. “As part of ‘Day in the Life’ student summit events in 2022 in the Lake Ontario and Upper St. Lawrence River basin, students will take on the role of scientist as they complete lessons, collect data and monitor the results of their activities. Data will be made public as an educational tool for the students and a resource for the communities in the watershed.”
This is a terrific program that will give students firsthand experience studying various issues concerning these waterways. And the results from their work will be made available to members of the public.
The state DEC’s summit will likely inspire some of the students to take up environmental studies. The minds of future scientists could well be sparked through this experience.
This is a great way to introduce more students to the wonder of Lake Ontario an the St. Lawrence River. Developing the habits of good stewards is more effective when it begins earlier in life. We commend the state DEC and USEPA for this innovative program, and we encourage local schools to participate.
Visit the DEC’s Great Lakes Program website at http://wdt.me/ZQdbsH to learn more about the “Day in the Life” project. Additional information from the EPA may be found at http://wdt.me/FYBrDh and http://wdt.me/ShsnWN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.