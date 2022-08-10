Water is essential to people’s health, and many individuals make use of it for recreational use and as part of their livelihoods.
So protecting the quality of local waterways is crucial. For decades, the federal government has played a key role in this task.
In 1948, Congress passed the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. This was followed up with the Clean Water Act of 1972, a landmark law that put teeth into efforts to regulate pollution.
According to information on the website for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the act gave the executive branch of the federal government the authority to implement pollution control programs such as setting wastewater standards for industry. The law also maintained existing requirements to set water quality standards for all contaminants in surface waters; made it unlawful for any person to discharge any pollutant from a point source into navigable waters, unless a permit was obtained under its provisions; funded the construction of sewage treatment plants under the construction grants program; and recognized the need for planning to address the critical problems posed by nonpoint source pollution.
“Subsequent amendments modified some of the earlier CWA provisions. Revisions in 1981 streamlined the municipal construction grants process, improving the capabilities of treatment plants built under the program. Changes in 1987 phased out the construction grants program, replacing it with the State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund, more commonly known as the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. This new funding strategy addressed water quality needs by building on EPA-state partnerships,” the EPA reported. “Over the years, many other laws have changed parts of the Clean Water Act. Title I of the Great Lakes Critical Programs Act of 1990, for example, put into place parts of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement of 1978, signed by the [United States] and Canada, where the two nations agreed to reduce certain toxic pollutants in the Great Lakes. That law required EPA to establish water quality criteria for the Great Lakes addressing 29 toxic pollutants with maximum levels that are safe for humans, wildlife, and aquatic life. It also required EPA to help the states implement the criteria on a specific schedule.”
The Adirondack Watershed Institute, part of Paul Smith’s College, is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act through its third annual Adirondack Water Week. A series of events will be held through Sunday to encourage people to enjoy the waterways throughout the region.
Susan Evans McClure, executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes, Vermont, will discuss the significance of the Clean Water Act with a webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday. Visit http://wdt.me/tpCowQ for more information and to register for the online presentation.
Other events include:
■ Water-based games, activities and information at 11 a.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Innovation Hub at Northwood School in Lake Placid.
■ A Water and Wool presentation at noon Friday and Saturday at the Innovation Hub; the event will encourage attendees to create their own science and fiber art pieces.
■ Guided canoe paddles at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Paul Smith’s College’s Visitor Interpretive Center.
■ A canoe trip at 3 p.m. Sunday at Paul Smith’s College’s Wild Center.
People also may take part in the Adirondack Watershed Challenge. This encourages people to get outside and celebrate time spent on Adirondack waters. After their own adventure, families may use the hashtag -adirondackwaterweek on their social media platforms for a chance to win a self-guided paddling trip on Lower Saranac Lake courtesy of Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters.
