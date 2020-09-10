It’s hard to believe that many members of the most prosperous society in human history still go hungry every day.
But that’s the reality that confronts us today. And the numbers are indeed grim.
More than 14 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2018 with limited or uncertain access to enough food, according to Feeding America. More than 11 million children lived in food-insecure households that year, the group reported. And Feeding America estimated that more than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may face ongoing hunger this year as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, Feeding America marks Hunger Action Month in September. GardenShare, a Canton-based group that promotes healthy eating and works to reduce food insecurity, is taking part.
“Food security organizations across the country have designated September Hunger Action Month, and the north country’s GardenShare is promoting awareness about hunger issues through its online resources and annual 5k fundraising event,” according to a story published Aug. 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Resources posted to the GardenShare website cover local food assistance programs and provide information about local food, farmers markets and community meal schedules, many adjusted due to the [coronavirus] pandemic. Traditionally closing out Hunger Action Month, GardenShare’s annual Fight Hunger 5k will be held virtually Sept. 25 to 27.”
Registration is $20 for participants and $10 for students.
“This is a great way to get active and fight hunger your way — running, walking, biking, hiking, paddling, gardening, you name it,” Angela M. Villeneuve-Bronson, GardenShare board member and chairwoman of the 5k/Your Way committee, said in the article. “We know many of our north country neighbors are eager to get out of their houses and do something to help as long as they can do it safely. This is their chance to do that.”
GardenShare has a Fight Hunger Your Way section on its website at wdt.me/8MJYTf. It lists ideas for people to do something about food insecurity every day.
This is a campaign we should all support in some way. Learn how GardenShare is working to reduce hunger in the north country and become involved.
