The on again/off again status of New York’s mask mandate is confusing, and efforts to keep it in place should be abandoned.
On Dec. 10, the state Department of Health declared that people must wear masks in all indoor public spaces or show proof of vaccination. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this was done primarily as a preventive measure against the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.
But a state Supreme Court judge ruled Monday that New York’s regulation on masks was unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Rademaker in Nassau County said the executive branch lacked the authority to implement this mandate; the state Legislature needed to approve this measure first, he said.
State Attorney General Letitia James filed an appeal Tuesday. A stay against Rademaker’s decision was granted, which will be in effect until the Appellate Court, Second Department, rules on the case.
Afterward, Hochul announced that the mask mandate is back on. She said the state will continue working to see Rademaker’s ruling overturned.
We understand the concern that Hochul, state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett and other authorities have pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. No one is certain how newer variants of virus will affect people, so following recommendations on safety protocols makes sense.
However, pursuing this appeal is not practical. Hochul essentially admitted the state cannot enforce the mask mandate itself. If there’s no way to ensure that it’s being followed everywhere, what’s the point in implementing it?
After reimposing the mandate last year, Hochul said that businesses not enforcing the mask/vaccine requirement could face a $1,000 fine. But many officials pushed back against this, and Hochul eased off the threat. She emphasized that it was up to county public health departments to enforce the mandate and said she expected businesses to comply with it.
Another problem is that the masks used by numerous people for nearly two years aren’t very effective against the omicron variant. Experts say that N95 or KN95 masks are the best ones to use.
But these masks should be disposed of after one or two uses. This means that individuals will need to continue buying new masks and put the cloth facial coverings they’ve already purchased aside.
If they wear masks that don’t protect them, they may still end up becoming sick. And it appears that more people who received their full doses of vaccines and booster shots are experiencing breakthrough infections regardless of the steps they’ve taken to stay safe.
So there’s no way to predict if the state’s mask mandate will be all that effective. Add to this the fact that many counties won’t enforce the rule on principle or lack the resources to do so, what’s the purpose of this ongoing legal debate?
We strongly urge people to adhere to safety measures suggested by public health authorities. Wearing proper masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated will provide the best level of protection.
But the state’s mask mandate is unenforceable, and the consequences for businesses not complying with it are basically hypothetical. State officials want to carry through with an appeal for the sake of holding onto a requirement that is now part of the honor system. And they may still lose their case in court.
To waste money on this is a bad plan. Authorities must encourage people to make wise choices because this virus affects them and those around them.
But the overall message needs to match reality: People will make up their own minds about how to respond to the pandemic based on their sense of comfort. We hope they take the advice of knowledgeable sources and do what they can to lower their risks.
