Two years after the novel coronavirus pandemic began, Canada has dropped its testing requirement for foreign nationals to enter the country.
In March 2020, Canada and the United States closed their borders to all visitors except essential workers. In August, Canada finally began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to return. The United States was slow to reciprocate, not welcoming Canadians to cross over until November.
The trick is that both nations have required people to show proof that they recently tested negative for the coronavirus within a specific timeframe. And since they only accepted polymerase chain reaction tests (the results of which could take a few days to obtain), planning a trip was difficult.
Last month, Canada dropped its requirement for a PCR test for those entering the country by car, boat, bus, ferry or train. People could show proof that they received a negative rapid test, which produces results in about 15 minutes.
Come Friday, Canada will drop the testing proof mandate completely. This is wonderful news for individuals unable to visit Canada these past two years.
“CTV News in Canada is reporting that as of April 1, the country will be lifting the [coronavirus] test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers crossing the border. CTV News is also reporting that travelers can still be randomly selected to receive a PCR [coronavirus] test at airports. Travelers will also still need to upload their proof of vaccination and other required information to the ArriveCAN application,” according to a story published March 16 by the Watertown Daily Times. “On Feb. 28, a Canadian regulation took effect to allow for entry across the border with a negative rapid antigen test. Rapid antigen tests must be administered within 24 hours of crossing the border, and at-home tests are not accepted. CTV News reported that the easing of restriction is because of the improving COVID-19 case numbers. The requirements could change if the situation worsens.”
In this case, the United States is already of ahead of the curve. Foreign nationals entering the country at land and water ports of entry do not need to show proof of a negative test. In addition, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents do not need to present information about their vaccination status at land and water ports of entry.
This is a welcome development after two years of this health care crisis. Many businesses in Northern New York rely upon Canadian customers to boost their enterprises. Lifting these restrictions will definitely enhance cross-border commercial activity.
But we need to honor our part of this bargain by continuing to improve coronavirus vaccination statistics. Either government could decide to alter the new rules if cases of COVID-19 surge.
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these percentages of all eligible residents (those ages 5 and older) in the following counties are fully vaccinated as of Thursday: Clinton County, 75.9%; Essex County, 74.2%; Franklin County, 72.4%; Hamilton County, 87.4%; Herkimer County, 61.9%; Jefferson County, 79.3%; Lewis County, 55.3%; Oneida County, 66.2%; Oswego County, 62.5%; and St. Lawrence County, 63.9%.
Some of these counties have done well in this regard while others need to do better. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the best way to avoid becoming seriously ill and dying from this perilous condition.
And it also will persuade the Canadian and U.S. governments that they need not return to stricter mandates. These are good reasons to get the jab.
