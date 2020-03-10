Public concerns over the global spread of the COVID-19 are certainly valid.
The World Health Organization reported that as of Monday, there were 109,578 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide. Of these, 3,809 people have died.
The coronavirus is primarily an upper respiratory illness with the main symptoms being fever, coughing and shortness of breath. It originated in China.
No cases of the coronavirus have yet been reported on Fort Drum. Soldiers who recently returned from South Korea were asked to self-quarantine themselves as a precaution.
According to the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, there were 142 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York state as of Monday: 98 in Westchester County, 19 in New York City, 17 in Nassau County, four in Rockland County, two in Saratoga County, one in Suffolk County and one in Ulster County. Mr. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency.
“The state will get $35 million from the $8.3 billion federal anti-coronavirus spending package the U.S. House of Representatives passed late Wednesday night, Cuomo said. The $8.3 billion includes $3 billion to research and develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments; $2.2 billion for public health officers; and nearly $1 billion for medical supplies, health care preparedness and community health centers. The $35 million slated for the state is not enough, the governor said,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The governor signed an emergency $40 million appropriation into law Tuesday the state Assembly and Senate passed late Monday night to hire additional staff, procure equipment and other necessary resources necessary to respond to the potential pandemic. State Budget Director Robert Mujica said the federal funding will be used for outreach and additional testing.”
Thoughts of being exposed to the coronavirus have caused widespread anxiety. The shelves of many stores are being cleared by people engaging in what’s known as panic-buying. They’ll bring home anything they believe — sometimes erroneously — will protect them.
“As coronavirus, and the fear of it, continues to spread, there are a growing number of reports of empty shop shelves as people rush to buy products such as hand soap, loo roll, pasta and rice,” a story published Friday by BBC News reported. “Some supermarkets have reported seeing spikes in demand, amid concerns there could be shortages. Chemists have even started rationing sales of hand sanitizers after stocks ran low. So how widespread is the trend, and are consumers right to be so concerned? How many people are panic-buying? It is hard to say. But according to a survey from Retail Economics, as many as one in 10 UK consumers is stockpiling, based on a sample of 2,000 shoppers.”
While concern over the coronavirus is warranted, we all need to keep our wits. While there is no vaccine for it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends some methods for reducing the likelihood of exposure:
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
n Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
n Stay home when you are sick.
n Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
n Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
n Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
n Don’t wear a facemask unless you experience symptoms of the coronavirus.
Following these common-sense rules should keep us all safe from the disease. And stay updated from reputable news and health sources on what’s being done to contain it.
