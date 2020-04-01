Providing everyone throughout the state with sufficient electricity is crucial at all times.
But carrying out this task during a global emergency is incredibly difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic has put everyone on edge and strained essential resources.
How can people do their jobs when they’re expected to isolate themselves from others? How can a utility maintain electrical power to numerous customers when so many are asked to work from home?
Officials with the New York Power Authority understand the importance of meeting the state’s energy needs. They’ve made arrangements for dozens of employees statewide — including some in Massena — to live for an extended period of time in the company’s various facilities.
“The New York Power Authority has 16 employees living at its Massena facility in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Massena employees are among 85 employees who are being housed in NYPA facilities across the state to make sure the plants keep operating and essential workers stay healthy,” a story published Sunday in the Watertown Daily Times. “While this strategy has been used by NYPA before, such as during Superstorm Sandy, it has never been done at the Massena operation, according to Paul DeMichele, media relations manager for NYPA. All of the workers have been tested for the coronavirus, Mr. DeMichele said in an email exchange with the Times. The workers moved into the facility Friday night. Mr. DeMichele said the plan is for the employees to work shifts of four weeks. That may be reduced, he said. The term for the operation is sequestration of essential personnel.”
This is obviously taking an incredible toll on the people who must sacrifice time they usually share with families. It can be hard enough spending the typical work week at the office (eight hours a day for five consecutive days). Imagine staying there for an entire month!
This is but one example of individuals who grasp the value of the service they provide so much that they’re willing to put up with extraordinary work and living conditions during an extraordinary time. We commend the NYPA employees for their dedication to keeping our electricity flowing.
It’s but one example of how New Yorkers are helping to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Numerous people (health care professionals, first-responders, military personnel) are going beyond the call to keep the state functioning as best they can. We will continue highlighting their incredible stories to inspire others to follow suit.
