Maple syrup, a prominent culinary treat produced in Northern New York, will continue to take center stage in a few days.
Events promoting the annual Maple Weekend held throughout the north country began this past weekend. Sugar shanties will again be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge for admission.
The International Maple Museum Centre, 9756 State Route 812 in Croghan, will also host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The meal offers pancakes with pure New York state maple syrup, sausage, applesauce, orange juice, maple coffee, tea, coffee and milk.
The breakfast costs $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12. Children ages 4 and younger eat for free. Visitors may tour the International Maple Museum Centre during the breakfast hours.
“It’s a very good breakfast,” museum spokeswoman Jane Yancey said in a story published March 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Maple is an important part of Lewis County. And about 45 years ago, people got together to create the museum, which now covers the entire maple industry from Canada, Michigan, New England, Vermont. It is the hub of what people think of the maple industry.”
Maple Weekend events will be offered throughout the region.
“There will also be a Sugaring Off Party At TAUNY, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 25. The public is invited to the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center, 53 Main St. Canton, for a musical celebration of maple sugaring season,” the article reported. “The free interactive concert will be presented by The Madstop Fiddlers of Potsdam, a multi-generational group of fiddlers, under the direction of their teacher, Gretchen Koehler. The educational event will include instruction on how to play spoons, stories of French Canadian ‘sugaring off’ parties and demonstrations of Ottawa Valley ‘step dance’ moves. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.”
According to the story, participating sites include the following:
Jefferson County
■ Massey Ranch, 20605 Combs Road in Watertown. Live demonstrations on maple candy, maple cotton candy, maple taffy and maple cream. Free hayrides. Learn step by step how maple syrup is made from the tree to the table. Learn the difference between tubing and buckets. Massey Ranch carries a complete line of maple products.
■ Widrick Maple LLC, 21295 Staplin Road in Black River, open Saturday only. Samples of soft maple ice cream, maple popcorn and maple cream will be available. Tours will be given of the modern operation using a monitored vacuum system.
Lewis County
■ Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, 11603 Route 812 in Croghan. Family owned and operated for three generations with more than 45 years of experience making syrup. See how boiling raw sap from maple trees becomes sweet maple syrup. Guided tours of the facility, woods and vacuum system are available. Visitors will be able to enter a drawing for a basket of maple products. Samples of maple cotton candy, maple butter, maple cream and maple cakes will be offered.
■ Sterling Valley Maple, 9610 Croghan Reservoir Road in Croghan. Three generations making quality maple products. Offering interactive tours and samples of its maple products, which include maple cream, maple sugar, maple sugar cakes and infused syrup with cinnamon, vanilla, orange and coffee flavors.
■ Yancey’s Sugarbush, 7981 Long Pond Road in Croghan. Draft-horse maple production and old-fashioned family fun since 1844. Traditional methods of making syrup are still being used with horses pulling the sleighs or wagons to collect the sap. Two large wood-fired evaporators boil the sap into syrup that is packaged fresh. Maple cream, maple sugarcakes and maple granulated sugar are also available. Family members will be on hand to discuss the maple production techniques used. People are welcome to come enjoy the boiling shed and woods. Visitors are welcome throughout the spring maple season.
■ Snyder’s Sugar Shack, 9640 Number Three Road in Copenhagen. In business for five years, Michael and Mara Snyder utilize modern technology with tubing and an oil-fired evaporator. Weather permitting, there will be live demonstrations of making maple syrup. Free samples of maple soft ice cream will be offered.
■ Moser’s Maple LLC, 9605 Croghan Reservoir Road in Croghan. The sixth-generation sugarhouse uses 100% tubing and vacuum collection system yielding 1,000 gallons annually from 2,200 taps. Most of the company’s crop is utilized for added value products including maple candy, cream, granulated sugar, hot cocoa, coffee and rum and bourbon barrel aged maple syrup. Weekend activities included boiling, value added and tapping demonstrations, free samples, maple education and a petting zoo. The facility is fully heated and handicap accessible.
St. Lawrence County
■ Finen Maple Products, 529 Austin Ridge Road in Norwood. Pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the cost is $8 for children ages 4 to 11 and $12 for adults.
■ Adirondack Fragrance Farm, 1551 State Highway 72 in Potsdam, Saturday only. Factory tours feature wildcraft maple candles, body milk and drink mixes.
■ Sweeter Creations, 3345 State Highway 345 in Waddington. Pancake breakfast is $10.
