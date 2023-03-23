Maple syrup, a prominent culinary treat produced in Northern New York, will continue to take center stage in a few days.

Events promoting the annual Maple Weekend held throughout the north country began this past weekend. Sugar shanties will again be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge for admission.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.