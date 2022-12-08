During an emergency, having neighbors who care about the well-being of others makes a tremendous difference.
And the snowstorm that hit sections of New York state on Nov. 18 certainly qualified as an emergency. Some portions of the north country received up to 6 feet of snow that weekend.
We’re grateful that our region has an abundance of individuals willing to lend a hand. There were many instances of people going beyond the call to help those in need — here are two examples.
“Concentric circles of community came together [Nov. 19] morning to rescue a man having cardiac issues from his remote home in the town of Diana after 18 hours of fast and heavy snowfall subsided, leaving behind between 5 and 6 feet of groundcover. A worried nephew snowshoed about a mile and a half to check on his diabetic uncle who has heart issues,” according to a story published Nov. 23 by the Watertown Daily Times. “He called 911 after finding him in need of medical attention. That sparked a collaborative response from state, county and town agencies and municipalities joined by volunteer members of the private club in the area most perfectly suited to lead the way through the massive frozen accumulation — the Long Pond Sno Sled Club. When grooming machine driver Kenneth ‘Kenny’ G. Malbeuf — a now-retired Lewis County Highway Department worker for 36 years — was notified that the state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers couldn’t reach someone in medical distress because emergency vehicles couldn’t make it through the stacked thick, wet snow, he didn’t hesitate and neither did the club’s leadership.
“Because snowmobile trails in Lewis County are not yet officially open, the large groomer that moves through snow on tracks, normally stationed in Harrisville, had not yet been brought over from Croghan where it’s stored. But by about 8:30 a.m., Mr. Malbeuf was in the groomer preparing to lead the DEC about 2 miles into the woods down Power Line Drive, a small road off French Settlement Road,” the article reported. “The man, estimated to be in his 70s, was reached by about 10:45 a.m. He was stable and taken to the hospital by a Lewis County Search and Rescue ambulance, according to a DEC news release.”
Using a trail groomer to reach an individual caught in the storm was a stroke of brilliance. The grooming machine driver and the four rangers leading this rescue effort then proceeded to reach six people trapped in a hunting camp about 4 miles up Bryant Bridge Road.
The second example makes us very thankful that we have a military post in our midst.
“Fort Drum civilians and soldiers had a busy weekend digging out barracks, clearing roads and freeing school buses after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped nearly 5 feet of snow on post. Fort Drum officials in a news release said the post received 54 inches of snow from the storm that began [Nov. 18] and extended to [Nov. 20],” according to a Times story published Nov. 23. “[Fort Drum Public Works] crews had help from the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum engineer units when they dug out barracks and the access control points at the height of the storm. Soldiers from the 91st Military Police Battalion 642nd Engineer Support Company used their heavy equipment to unbury Child and Youth Services buses and clear the parking lot at South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.”
Sgt. Richard Therien, a horizontal engineer on the project, said the soldiers enjoyed their experience with the inclement weather because it gave them a chance to help out others in this area.
The spirit displayed by everyone in these two anecdotes is what allows communities to thrive. We extend our gratitude to all those who reach out to their neighbors in times of need.
