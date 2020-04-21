Given the onerous measures that were unnecessarily implemented in some regions of the country to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s no surprise that protests have occurred.
Lansing, Mich., saw one of the first demonstrations last week. Numerous people gathered Wednesday around the state Capitol to express their opposition to Gov. Gretchen E. Whitmer’s stay-at-home mandates.
For example, Michigan residents are not allowed to travel to their in-state vacation residences. Also included in Ms. Whitmer’s order is a ban on selling non-essential items such as “carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint …”
None of this makes any sense. Why shouldn’t people be permitted to go from one home they own to another home they own? As long as they restrict entry to members of their immediate families, what’s the harm?
And classifying merchandise such as carpeting, flooring, plants and paint as non-essential is absurd. Does Ms. Whitmer want to keep her constituents at home? Then let them obtain items for projects they will work on at home.
Many demonstrators in Lansing did not conduct themselves well. Organizers of the event urged them to remain in their vehicles, but a number of them did not. Standing shoulder to shoulder with other people, thus violating the safety protocol of social distancing, did nothing to garner support for their cause.
The concerns they and numerous other people across the country have expressed, though, are legitimate. We all want to stay healthy and avoid developing COVID-19. But people can no longer support themselves or their families because they’ve have lost their jobs, health care plans and businesses — and they’ve had enough.
A one-size-fits-all solution to this problem is neither necessary nor appropriate. Policymakers must review their mandates and make adjustments where they can.
A letter addressed to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo calling for this was recently signed by state Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski; Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River; state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; and Assemblyman Mark C. Walcyzk, R-Watertown, as well as Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown; St. Lawrence County Chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; and Oswego County Chair James Weatherup, R-Central Square. They wrote: “As the curve continues to flatten and our state looks toward reopening, we believe it is critical that we move forward with a regional approach that reflects the differences in population density and COVID-19 infection rates.”
On Saturday, protesters in Watertown sent a similar message to Albany. They drove through the city to demand action.
No one wants to see the rate of infection increase here, so we must remain vigilant about observing practices that reduce this likelihood. Limiting interaction with others is vital to curtailing the spread of the virus.
But as Northern New York is not New York City, we don’t need all the same policies applied here that are applied there. Mr. Cuomo said that had he and members of his administration taken the time to work it through, they would not have approached this problem the same way.
Yet after clamping down on the upstate economy for more than a month, no one in Albany has suggested easing up. The governor acknowledged that maintaining this lockdown on the economy is not sustainable. OK, so how do we move forward with enabling people to get back to work?
In an alarmist article published April 13, the Washington Post lamented the refusal of South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem to issue a stay-at-home order. Sioux Falls turned into “one of the largest single coronavirus clusters anywhere in the United States, with more than 300 workers at a giant pork-processing plant falling ill,” the newspaper reported.
Yes, the coronavirus will spread quicker in more congested areas. But despite its lack of shelter-in-place mandates, South Dakota has a relatively minor problem compared to other states.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it had a total of 1,635 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths from COVID-19. This does not sound like the crisis that the Washington Post made it out to be.
Statistics from Northern New York mirror South Dakota. St. Lawrence County has 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; Jefferson County has 54 confirmed cases; Oswego County has 41 confirmed cases; and Lewis County has eight confirmed cases. St. Lawrence is the only county out of these four to have documented a death (one) to COVID-19.
We’re in no way advocating that Mr. Cuomo abandon his stay-at-home order. But this shows that smarter policies with more flexibility can contain the spread of the coronavirus in less-populated regions such as the north country.
Many people in this area believe that members of the ruling majority in Albany have tuned them out, and this is unfortunate. We all deserve to have our concerns addressed by those who control the levers of state government. Representative democracy no longer functions when our representatives shut us out of the process, so state legislators need to open their ears and listen to what we’re saying.
