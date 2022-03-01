Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection believe they need a new station to replace the one now in use on Wellesley Island.
Gulf South Research Corp. prepared a draft Environmental Assessment for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the needs of local CBP staff members. The reported stated that “the new station is considered a need by the Department of Homeland Security because the Wellesley Island border patrol station has outlived its usefulness. The environmental review states that the island station is operating at three times its designed capacity, isn’t appropriately located to uniformly protect regional borders and has become structurally unsound,” according to a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times.
So there’s seems to be no doubt that another facility must be constructed to ensure the CBP can carry out its vital functions. But residents, businesses and environmental groups are concerned about the proposed site selected for the new station. The draft Environmental Assessment identified a parcel of land on Blind Bay in Fishers Landing as the preferred spot.
“The property is owned by Blind Bay Associates LLC, which according to Jefferson County property records has a secondary owner name listed as Dennis G. Weller, with a Clayton post office box. County records show the property spans 37.63 acres,” the article reported. “The proposed station would provide space for 75 Border Patrol agents in a 17,300-square-foot main administrative building, with another 15,800 square feet of ‘support space.’ There would be a 15,100-square-foot parking garage for 33 vehicles, as well as a canine kennel, storage for 12 ATVs or snowmobiles, marine storage for four boats, a 30- to 40-foot dock and ramp, enclosed vehicle wash station, fuel island, communication tower and backup generator, all behind a perimeter fence. … Local environmental groups are vehemently opposed to the new station on Blind Bay. Save the River, the upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper organization, on Wednesday sent a letter of opposition to CBP’s Acting Environmental Branch Chief John P. Petrilla. In the letter, Save the River Executive Director John M. Peach explained that Blind Bay is one of the most prolific muskellunge, or muskie, spawning areas in the entire St. Lawrence River basin.”
There are also concerns that a station constructed on Blind Bay would adversely affect tourism in the region. It would be directly across the river from Thousand Islands Park.
We urge federal officials to listen to north country residents about their concerns over the proposed site; the state Department of Environmental Conservation must be involved with this process as well. Perhaps there is another location that would serve CBP’s needs while not disturbing the environment or hurting tourism.
The best use of this on Blind Bay would be residential development, not removing it from the tax rolls. Any dredging that needs to be done to accommodate this facility could irreparably change the river bottom. An inland spot would fulfill CBP’s needs rather than a coastal site, and then the agency could contract with a local marina for access to the water.
CBP will accept public comments on this project through March 10. The draft Environmental Assessment and draft Finding of No Significant Impact can be downloaded from the CBP website at wdt.me/aDaaHX.
Comments can be submitted by mail to John Petrilla, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 24000 Avila Road, Suite 5020, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677; or through email to BPAMNEPA@cbp.dhs.gov.
Residents are urged to make their voices heard on this proposal. We all deserve to help shape this project so that it will benefit everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.