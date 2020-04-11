The best part of holidays is getting together with extended families.
This is often the only time we’re able to see them in person. Being in each other’s company allows us to share cherished memories and bask in the fellowship.
Many of us look forward to these special moments. Our busy lives keep us from spending as much time as we want with loved ones.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting our plans this year. Passover began Wednesday and will last until Thursday. Easter is Sunday, so the spring holidays are in full bloom.
It’s tempting for us to let down our guard for these holidays. No one we know is infected with the novel coronavirus, so what would be the harm in getting together just this once? We’ll all be very careful.
Please don’t fall for this trap. COVID-19 has an incubation period of between two and eight weeks, so it could be awhile until someone displays any signs that they have contracted the disease.
Other people could remain asymptomatic for the entire time they’re infected. Many individuals will never become ill as a result of their exposure to the coronavirus. Their bodies will somehow fend off its ill effects.
However, they can spread the disease just as easily as someone who develops symptoms. Not showing any signs can breed a false sense of security that someone has nothing to worry about when it comes to infecting others.
Don’t believe it. As tough as this will be, celebrate these holidays from a distance.
This is especially critical for those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. This includes elderly people and those with underlying conditions that weaken their autoimmune systems.
So let’s not take any chances. Everyone loves Grandpa’s annual Easter egg hunt riddles, and we definitely want to keep Bubbe around for another Passover!
Show your love to them this year by staying home and encouraging everyone else to do the same. Technology makes it possible to visit each other online. When we get through this crisis, we can plan even more special get-togethers once it subsides.
