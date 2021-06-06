For some tourism-related businesses, 2020 will not go down as a high point in their history.
The novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted the operations of numerous companies throughout Northern New York. Necessary safety protocols forced many people to stay home last year rather than visit popular sites.
In addition, cross-border traffic between Canada and the United States was closed to most people. Canadian tourists make up a good portion of the hospitality market in the north country.
But representatives of local tourism businesses believe they have good reason for optimism. They see signs that the industry will do well this year.
Chris Henry is general manager of Singer Castle, a historic site on Dark Island in the Thousand Islands region. He said the number of reservations and inquiries for Singer Castle have already exceeded any other year, according to a story published May 27 by the Watertown Daily Times.
“The folks who run hotels, tourism destinations and attractions, and local chambers of commerce think the tourism industry will bounce back from what was a disastrous season last year when the state kept it from opening for two months because of the pandemic,” the article reported. “While he was hesitant to use the word ‘rebound’ to predict the season, Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, said indications all show that people will be back to the north country to hang out in river and lake communities, enjoy the outdoors and visit such attractions as Boldt Castle and the Antique Boat Museum. He’s already heard anecdotally positive things about occupancy rates at hotels. The trend for outdoor recreation shows a 200% increase from last year. The area’s state parks are outperforming all other parts of the state.”
This is evidence that hospitality and tourism companies will fare better this year. Coronavirus infection rates have decreased, and many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This has resulted in some safety mandates being loosened, which offers increased freedom to engage in various activities.
However, tight restrictions at the Canadian border remain in place. It’s not known when these rules will be revised and how this will affect tourism.
“At this point, no one knows when the Canadian market will open. It depends on enough Canadians getting the COVID-19 vaccine, [Fram] said,” according to the Times story. “Last year, attendance at Singer Castle was down 9,000 visitors, from about 23,000 in 2019 to 14,000 in 2020. Much of the decrease came from Canadian tourists who could not cross the border, either driving down, by charter boat tours or on their own vessels, said Jean Papke, the attraction’s assistant general manager. While Canadians might not be back to the north country this year, Kelly Layman, concierge for the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton, said the hospitality industry could only rely on visitors from the state last year because of out-of-state travel restrictions. That situation has changed, she said. Out-of-state travel is back open, and the Harbor Hotel continues to offer romantic weekends and other promotions, she said.”
We can all contribute to efforts made to boost the local economy. Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and continue to observe prudent health measures where necessary. This will further reduce the risk of ongoing infection, thus allowing more freedom of activity.
And we should take advantage of opportunities when feasible. Many people depend for their livelihoods upon the tourism, hospitality and events planning industries — they keep our region strong. Let’s show them the support they deserve and make 2021 a season to remember.
Ontario is currently under a lockdown or shutdown which has closed all non-essential retail since early April. Phasing those restrictions out is a long and conditional process, in which there is no viable plan to reopen Ontario to Ontarians any earlier than roughly the end of July - and that's contingent on vaccination rates and patient counts. Until Ontario's open to Ontarians, there's no point discussing opening things to out-of-province. Until Ontario's open to other Canadians, there's no point in even discussing the international border. It will remain closed.
