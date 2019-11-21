Museum exhibits often serve as time machines.
Displaying items from our past shows how far we’ve advanced. It’s easy to take modern conveniences for granted. But viewing artifacts from bygone eras provides a sense of how good we have it now.
The Potsdam Public Museum has an exhibit that accomplishes this quite effectively. Called “Can You Hear Me Now? A History of Telecommunications,” it displays the evolution of significant technological devices.
The exhibit has items such as calculators, cameras, computers, lamps, phonographs, radios and typewriters. The museum, 2 Park St., invites members of the public to an open house at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 to see these objects.
The idea for this exhibit began when museum staffers set up a table at the Potsdam Summerfest in July.
“And we were trying to think, what would we take to the summer festival to get people interested in history and to come to our booth, and I had this orange [rotary] telephone. And I said why don’t we take the orange telephone and do something about communication or something and we can take an old typewriter, an old telephone,” Mimi Van Deusen said in a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “So we got this idea about what has your cellphone replaced.”
The museum’s table became very popular. Ms. Van Deusen’s orange rotary phone drew a lot of attention.
“The reaction from the crowd was an inspiration, seeing how so many young people looked at technology from just the past few decades and treated it like it was an object that existed before electricity, Ms. Van Deusen said,” according to the story. “And once museum staff started putting together the inventory of things that the cellphone has replaced, or what is becoming obsolete because of cellphones, Ms. Van Deusen realized they could fill the museum with the different technologies of the past.”
Museums take on the role of telling stories about important parts of our society. The Potsdam Public Museum has put together a captivating exhibit that demonstrates what has changed for us technologically over the years. We encourage residents to attend the open house to see how far we’ve come and where we’re headed.
