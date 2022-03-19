Officials at Zoo New York received good news Monday when members of the Watertown City Council agreed to grant them additional funding.
The city typically allocated about $30,000 each year to the facility in Thompson Park. For the past few years, zoo authorities sought an increase to make improvements as part of the master plan they were drafting.
During a work session Monday, council members unanimously consented to give the zoo $175,000. This revenue will come from the money the city received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed and signed into law a year ago. Lawrence J. Sorel, chief executive officer of Zoo New York, attended this week’s meeting.
“Having this win, the first real significant change in probably close to 25 years out at the zoo, would make a dramatic difference in our long-term viability and sustainability,” he said, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times.
“The zoo will use $75,000 to complete design work for the first phase of its master plan that would create new amenities and exhibits to bring more people to the attraction in Thompson Park. The first phase would separate the entrance and exit to the zoo because it now gets congested on busy days, Mr. Sorel said,” the article reported. “Plans also call for creating an adventure park, possibly with a zip-line, at the back of the zoo and adding one or two animal attractions. The design work will be completed this year; bids would go out next spring; and construction would begin next year. The remaining $100,000 will be used for operations. Mr. Sorel said the zoo would like to improve its marketing/public relations and education programs. He told council members that its education program is 20 years behind the times of other zoos.”
This is a wonderful development for the zoo. It means that authorities can carry out the master plan they unveiled last year. The first such plan drafted by the zoon in at least 20 years, this will enhance its value as a long-cherished attraction in Watertown.
In 1920, Northern New York Trust Co. donated two whitetail deer to Thompson Park and the city of Watertown, according to the zoo’s website. The goal of this act of generosity “was to create a naturalistic exhibit that would offer its visitors an opportunity to enjoy the grace and beauty of these indigenous animals.”
According to information from the organization, the zoo lures tens of thousands of people each year. It hosts an American elk, black bears, various birds (eagles, owls and ravens), bobcat, Canada lynx, gray wolves, mountain lion and wolverine; the otters always draw a crowd of admirers. This collection is unique in that all the animals are current or former natives of New York state.
While we welcome news that the city will increase its financial commitment to Zoo New York, this work is not up to members of the City Council alone. It’s just as important for residents to do their part.
Boosting its membership would benefit the zoo tremendously. Visit its website at www.zoonewyork.org/ to learn more about becoming a member or making a donation.
