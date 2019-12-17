Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.