Residents and small businesses throughout Northern New York could save money on their energy needs by encouraging their municipal governments to make use of a state initiative.
The Community Choice Aggregation program, overseen by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, allows towns and villages to take advantage of their collective resources to obtain electricity. This would potentially save them money by locking in energy prices for between one and three years.
Despite the benefits, the town of Champion and village of West Carthage are the only municipalities in the north country to make use of the program. Other communities, though, are exploring the CCA.
“Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months even if market volatility drives up electricity prices and every resident and business is automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The process to set up a CCA or community solar program is not quick. The two municipalities passed local laws in December 2020, but they still have not got new, lower rates through the program, … although part of the delay was due to the prolonged state approval time for the local laws by the Department of Public Service.”
West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto said he learned about CCA at a New York Council of Mayors convention held several years ago. Champion and West Carthage use Good Energy LP to administer the program.
“Community Choice Aggregation allows local elected officials to choose where the energy comes from for their community,” according to a NYSERDA fact sheet on CCA. “It’s a program to purchase power in bulk for virtually all homes and small businesses within the participating jurisdiction. A CCA can allow whole communities to participate in the clean energy economy by ensuring that a greater percentage of electricity is coming from renewable sources. CCA has the potential to simultaneously deliver fixed-rate electricity prices and cleaner energy for your constituents.”
The village of Canton and both the town and village of Potsdam also have begun looking into making use of CCA. Some communities in Lewis County have expressed interest, although a few officials said they are concerned with making such choices for their constituents.
The fact is that residents and businesses may opt out of the program if they like. So it’s in the best interests of municipalities to explore the benefits of CCA and let their constituents participate in discussions about whether they should adopt it.
“After passing the local law required to participate in the aggregation program, Good Energy hosted a number of online informational sessions to educate residents and businesses about the program,” the Times article reported. “With Good Energy’s guidance, West Carthage and Champion also set up a community solar program that could be established more quickly, thereby ensuring the municipalities were eligible for the $5,000 grant that was about to be phased out by the state. Unlike the aggregation program, however, community members must ‘opt in’ to get the automatic 10% savings on their electricity through the relationship with a NextAmp community solar project in Ogdensburg.”
This is a good way for communities to help their residents save money. Visit http://wdt.me/ZzweSN for more information.
