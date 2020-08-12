It is hard to believe August is here and the summer is half over.
Normally, at this time of year I would be on vacation, enjoying a visit from my eldest daughter and grandson. But, for the first time in 17 years they will not be making the trip due to the cornavirus. It’s depressing but the light at the end of the tunnel is the fact that it will not last forever and hopefully they will be here to visit next summer.
August, named to honor Augustus Caesar, is the month to raise awareness of cataracts, MedicAlert, national immunization, psoriasis and spinal muscular atrophy. During the first week of the month we celebrate breastfeeding and its international assistance dog week. Although there are no national holidays in August, you can celebrate national underwear day today or national root beer float day Aug. 6 along with international beer day Aug. 7. As a middle child I’ll be celebrating that fact Aug. 12 or maybe listen to some old tunes that day for national vinyl record day. We all should goof off and celebrate national relaxation day Aug. 15. Do something special for a elderly neighbor or relative on Aug. 21 in observation of national senior citizens day. Take chance on a ticket Aug. 27 for international lottery day. Finish off the month celebrating our military and others for national heroes’ day.
With many things cancelled or postponed Riverfest is still on. Check out the story in the sports section for details for getting out on the water Saturday.
WELCOME NEW BUSINESSES
Two new businesses have moved into downtown Carthage.
Oranga Juice has opened on State Street next to the YMCA, selling pressed fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies. No, I did not have a typo — oranga — or-ang-a — is a Maori word for wellbeing and sustainability. The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand. Owners Scott M. and Natasha M. Warner named the juice bar to express the wellbeing they felt from juicing. Under the pandemic regulations, the juice bar is considered fast food and is only open for take out. However, once the restrictions are lifted the owners plan to add seating and expand their menu.
The long awaited Zero Dock Street Restaurant is now open for takeout and limited dining in.
Checkout the menus for both businesses on their Facebook pages.
WHERE IN THE NORTH COUNTRY?
This summer the Journal & Republican is encouraging our readers to take a car ride and explore the history of the north country through the blue and gold roadside historical markers. This summer, until Labor Day weekend, take a selfie with one of the signs for a special Journal & Republican feature — “Where in the North Country are We?” which will be published in the paper. Include the names and residence of the people in the photo and where it was taken. Send the photos via email to generalnews@lowville.com or by mail to the Journal office, 7840 State Route 26, Suite 9, Lowville, NY 13367. Those submitting photos will be included in a drawing for a subscription to the Journal & Republican.
CONTACT US
Just a reminder to our subscribers to report failed delivery to 315-782-1012 as soon as you realize you were missed. Often the carrier is still on his route and can stop back or the paper can be put out for the following day.
Hours of operation for the Journal and Republican office, located in the former Climax building, 7840 State Route 26, Lowville are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you are mailing us anything please include Suite 9 in the address to better ensure prompt delivery.
Our staff is also available by phone. To contact editor Elaine Avallone, call 315-377-6004; Julie Abbass, reporter for Lewis County, 315-377-6003; advertising executive Yvonne Houppert, 315-377-6002.
Much of our customer service for circulation, obituaries and classified advertising is handled through the corporation offices. For delivery or subscriptions call circulation at 315-782-1012. To place an obituary, 315-661-2420, and classified advertising, 315-782-0400 — our deadline is noon Friday prior to publication.
Editor Elaine M. Avallone welcomes feedback from readers. She may be reached via email at eavallone@lowville.com or by phone or 315-377-6005.
