As of Sept. 30, the Journal & Republican will be essentially homeless. However, we will continue to serve the community bringing you the news and providing advertising opportunities.
In April 2019, the newspaper office moved into the Center for Business in the former Climax Building however in October 2019, our landlord, the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency sold the building to another of its tenants, Ox Industries.
The new owners gave us a year to relocate. Believing in the concept of a center for business, the Johnson Newspaper Corp. — parent company to the Journal & Republican — decided to remain with the IDA. After exploring several possibilities, the IDA leadership decided on a downtown location as explained elsewhere in this issue where the Journal hopes to move to in the future.
In recent times, especially during the pandemic, businesses have learned how much they can accomplish with employees working from home.
Journalism in general is an on-the-go profession — going where the stories are. Our Lewis County reporter for the past year has been doing just that. Taking her laptop and reporting along the way. Likewise our advertising executive is on the road visiting clients more than she is in the office.
Although you will not be able to stop in the office to visit, the Journal staff will still be available to serve your needs. We will be in contact via telephone or email and will be willing to meet in person.
I personally look forward to the possibility of moving back downtown to give that face-to-face personal touch to interactions. I miss the times at the Journal or the Carthage Republican Tribune office when loyal readers or clients would stop in just to chat ... it often resulted in a story or two.
I have been told a number of times since becoming editor that the person touches are missed — modern technology isn’t always all it is cracked up to be. Unfortunately, however that is the times we live in.
I ask for your patience as we go through this transitional period.
CONTACT US
Just a reminder to our subscribers to report failed delivery to 315-782-1012 as soon as you realize you were missed. Often the carrier is still on his route and can stop back or the paper can be put out for the following day.
For the time being, the Journal’s mailing address will be 260 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Our staff is also available by phone or email. To contact Julie Abbass, reporter for Lewis County, 315-377-6003 or jabbass@wdt.net; advertising executive Yvonne Houppert, 315-377-6002 or yhouppert@lowville.com.
Much of our customer service for circulation, obituaries and classified advertising is handled through the corporation offices. For delivery or subscriptions call circulation at 315-782-1012. To place an obituary, 315-661-2420 or email obits@wdt.net, and classified advertising, 315-782-0400 or class@wdt.net — our deadline is noon Friday prior to publication.
Editor Elaine M. Avallone welcomes feedback from readers. She may be reached via email at eavallone@lowville.com or by phone or 315-377-6004.
