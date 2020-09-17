Where did the summer go to? During the shutdown, we all lost track of time. The days seemed to drag and run into each other. How many times did we ask — “What day is it?” Now, the days are racing by as businesses and schools open up and we venture out to social gatherings. Like with a car trip, it seems like it takes forever to get to a destination than the return trip flies by, planning and looking forward to events make the days drag but they are over all too soon.
It’s mid-September. Schools have open to a degree with most doing a hybrid of in person and virtual lessons. Some students are back at college ... others had a boomerang affect.
On a somber note we just observed Patriot’s Day. Many communities joined together to remember the tragic terror attack and the lives lost that day and since in the War on Terror. I attended two such gatherings which brought tears to my eyes. I heard for the first time the song by Alan Jackson — “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?”
As people a generation before remember where they were when John F. Kennedy was shot, most people remember where they where when they learned of the attack.
I had a cleaning business at the time and was en route to my first client of the day. I heard the report of a plane hitting Tower One. I thought it was probably a prop plane, as one had gotten too close to the New York City sky scrappers in recent weeks. However, when I arrived at my client’s home, I learned I was drastically mistaken. She dragged me into the living room to watch the re-airing of the first attack then we both watched in horror as the second plane hit its target. I don’t remember what I did the rest of the day but those minutes are emblazed in my memory.
This past Friday after attending a remembrance ceremony, I watched parts of the History Channel documentary of the attacks. The live footage from the day showed the horror and disbelief of people on the scene.
A few years after the attack, my sister and I made a trip to New York City. As we walked up the narrow stairwell to the top of the Empire State Building, my mind went to what it might have been like for all those racing down the stairs to escape the unnatural disaster. As well as what it would have like for the first responders, including firefighters with 45 to 75 pounds of turnout gear, rushing up the stairs to provide aid. Many of those on those stairwells never made it to their destination.
Time does fly by — next year will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. As was pointed out during this year’s remembrance ceremony, this year’s high school graduates were not yet born at the time of the attack. We need to keep the memory of the attack alive — lest we forget those lives lost and the sacrifice of so many.
