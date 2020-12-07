Mabel Walker, who died Sunday at age 93, exhibited an indomitable spirit, forcefully improving the community and providing substantial financial support for exceptional numbers of projects which enhanced Watertown, the entire North Country and the lives of so many of its citizens.
Mrs. Walker, who became the first Lady of Watertown when her husband Tom was elected Mayor in 1982, moved to Watertown in 1951 with Tom. As a mother of four children, she would endure the death of two of her daughters to cancer — daughters Winifred “Wendy” died at age 16 and Constance died at age 37.
As a registered nurse Mrs. Walker became a champion of the services of Hospice. As her daughter suffered from cancer she went to work and helped cofound the Watertown chapter in July of 1986. Connie died little more than a year later at the Walker’s home. In its very beginnings the organization was staffed with primarily volunteers who assisted families to allow loved ones to die at home. Its services grew and today it operates a center on Gotham Street to provide respite for dying patients and relief for loving families.
Throughout her family’s ordeal with cancer Mrs. Walker never lost sight of her mission to enhance Hospice and its services to help families in the time of life-ending events. She persevered, and was controversial at times as she let Hospice boards and directors know her strong feelings about Hospice’s responsibility and ability to serve. She was a willing financial supporter. Just weeks after her daughter Connie died, she organized a very successful fund-raising rummage sale on the front porch of the Taylor Mansion on Clinton Street.
Mrs. Walker held very strong opinions and seldom detoured from those beliefs, articulating them often and vigorously. However, in her heart she cared about the city and especially those who were being treated for cancer. She was honored in Watertown in 1989 with the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award for her “spirit and essence of volunteerism.”
She and Mr. Walker generously provided substantial financial gifts for cancer treatment equipment and facilities at Samaritan Medical Center. The new Cancer Treatment Center at Samaritan is named in their honor.
Many students have won various Walker family scholarships to help finance their college educations. The Walkers endowed scholarships at Jefferson Community College and the Northern New York Community Foundation. There is hardly a non-profit group which has not benefited from Walker family support.
Mabel Walker was a woman who you could count on to help. You just had to be prepared to open your mind to learn a different perspective on the question at hand. She leaves a long and honorable legacy of service to Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.