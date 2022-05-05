Homeowners derive a true benefit from using the sidewalks surrounding their residences.
But so does everyone else who walks down any block in a community. Just like streets, they are public assets that require public money.
However, the city of Watertown compels property owners to pay a higher percentage of sidewalk repair and replacements costs that should be considered reasonable. It’s time for officials to recalculate this formula.
The city splits the expenses 50%/50% with homeowners. Members of the City Council explored raising the costs to property owners to 75% in 2019, but this proved unpopular. So they kept the half-and-half arrangement.
But even this is too high. The sidewalks are owned by Watertown, and it should bear the bulk of the responsibility to fund and maintain them.
Yes, this means that costs are shared with all residents. But this is how it is for virtually every other city asset.
“Under the current program, Watertown city residents are charged a maximum of $3,000 per property for properties that are located at intersections. Other residential and all other properties aren’t covered under the sidewalk program, only single-family homes. Residents have 10 years to pay back the city for the sidewalk work,” according to a story published Friday in the Watertown Daily Times. “Homeowners also have the options of hiring their own contractors to fix their sidewalks or to do it themselves. Each year, council members set aside money in the budget to pay for its half of the costs of the new sidewalks. The city hires contractors to do the work because they know how to get an entire street of sidewalks completed quickly, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said. In low-income neighborhoods, the city’s Community Development Block Grant program funds new sidewalks. Those homeowners are not charged for the work.”
Council members are looking into whether a more equitable plan should be implemented. During an April 26 work session, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix recommended that officials examine how the Finger Lakes community of Ithaca manages its sidewalk program.
“Ithaca uses a special assessment in which the city is divided into five districts covering all of the city, except the Cornell University campus,” the article reported. “Property owners pay the cost of reconstructing sidewalks indirectly through their property taxes. It’s an annual charge in each district that goes toward sidewalks.”
Mix compared this method to a utility. Councilman Clifford G. Olney III pointed out that some homeowners can’t afford their share of the costs.
Another idea was proposed by Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, referencing how Syracuse handles its sidewalk repairs.
“Syracuse took over the responsibility for the repair and replacement of sidewalks,” according to the story. “Syracuse homeowners do not pay anything for the work. But they’re assessed a $20 fee in year two and another $20 for each year after, reaching $100 in the sixth year. Councilman Hickey suggested city staff look into that program to see if it can be implemented in Watertown.”
Some neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks, so homeowners there never have to worry about these expenses. And sidewalks in other sections of the city are part of larger capital works projects paid by Watertown.
There also are questions about what prompts authorities to replace sidewalks in specific parts of the city and how the quality of sidewalks can vary from block to block. In some neighborhoods, sidewalks are in horrible condition — yet no replacement project has begun.
We’re not suggesting that homeowners shouldn’t pay anything for the sidewalks in their areas. But a fairer system needs to be enacted. It’s good that council members are looking into ways to lower the costs to some homeowners by spreading the expenses among a wider base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.