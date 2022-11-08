Last month, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinations for the novel coronavirus be added to the childhood and adult immunizations schedule for next year.
“The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on [Oct. 20] unanimously voted to add the coronavirus vaccine to next year’s list, which also includes shots for the flu, measles, polio as well as mumps and rubella, among others,” according to a New York Daily News story published Oct. 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The committee meets on an annual basis to review and update the schedule to provide doctors better guidance on which shots should be prioritized and administered, particularly in regards to children. The decision to officially update the inoculation list now lies with the CDC. The agency is expected to sign off on the recommendation, though it is not required to do so. Officials have also emphasized that should the agency opt to formally adopt the policy, it will not equate to a vaccine mandate.”
This decision prompted some critics of the vaccines to falsely state that children would now be forced to get the shots before beginning school next year. This is simply not true.
The CDC has no authority to compel states or school districts to require any vaccines. This is a recommendation by the CDC panel. Public entities are free to accept it or reject it.
But seeing that the federal government has now approved the coronavirus vaccine for children, it makes sense for school districts in New York state to add this to its list of required immunizations. Vaccinations against several diseases are already mandated, and the coronavirus shot should be as well.
It’s very unfortunate that the issue of immunizations has become a partisan point of contention between Americans. Vaccines have an extraordinary history of saving lives and keeping people healthy.
The coronavirus vaccinations were introduced in December 2020.
And they’ve proven very successful in thwarting serious illness and death from COVID-19.
“It has been almost two years since [coronavirus] vaccines were first rolled out in the [United States], and nearly 630 million doses have since been administered nationwide, providing people with critical protection against severe COVID-19. ACIP’s recommendation to add COVID-19 vaccines to the routinely recommended vaccine schedule represents another step in the nation’s recovery,” the CDC stated in a news release issued Oct. 20. “It’s important to note that there are no changes in COVID-19 vaccine policy, and today’s action simply helps streamline clinical guidance for health care providers by including all currently licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document. The updated schedules and program guidance will be published in early 2023. CDC will continue to update and work with health departments, providers, and other partners over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of the COVID-19 vaccination program from emergency response to a routine immunization program activity.”
We’re beyond any reasonable argument about whether they are safe and effective. It’s good that we have turned a corner on this pandemic, although conditions continue to linger that are a cause for concern. The best path forward is for as many people as possible get vaccinated. Taking this precaution is a sensible move, and school districts in New York state should incorporate this immunization into their required vaccines.
