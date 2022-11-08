Last month, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinations for the novel coronavirus be added to the childhood and adult immunizations schedule for next year.

“The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on [Oct. 20] unanimously voted to add the coronavirus vaccine to next year’s list, which also includes shots for the flu, measles, polio as well as mumps and rubella, among others,” according to a New York Daily News story published Oct. 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The committee meets on an annual basis to review and update the schedule to provide doctors better guidance on which shots should be prioritized and administered, particularly in regards to children. The decision to officially update the inoculation list now lies with the CDC. The agency is expected to sign off on the recommendation, though it is not required to do so. Officials have also emphasized that should the agency opt to formally adopt the policy, it will not equate to a vaccine mandate.”

