The State Education Department has information about how students are performing that it doesn’t want the public to see.
Children in grades three through eight take the state assessments for English language arts and mathematics in the spring. By late summer, the SED has the results back. It sends them to school districts, and parents also are able to find out how their children did on their tests.
A short time later, the SED releases the state assessment results to the public. By comparing data, residents obtain a deeper understanding of where students in specific grades performed well and where more emphasis needs to be made to improve scores.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the SED canceled the assessments for the 2019-2020 academic year. It allowed the tests to be administered the following year, but only about 20% of eligible students participated.
This year’s assessments represent the first complete results since 2019. Reviewing the scores is vital to see how the pandemic has hampered children’s learning.
However, the SED is withholding the assessment results for the time being. It has offered no explanation for why it is doing so.
“The cryptically worded memo states, in part: ‘Historically, the department released preliminary statewide assessment data to districts on an embargoed basis soon after the start of the school year and publicly released the preliminary data on the NYSED website and through a news release. Under the new streamlined process, districts will receive their preliminary data in August so it can be used to help inform instructional decisions and to develop individualized learning plans for students at the start of the 2022-23 school. This will also allow parents to receive their student’s information much earlier than in past years. The department will move to publicly release all final state assessment data — including Regents exams — at the same time this fall,’ (bold font on actual memo).
“The delay is then justified as an effort to ‘increase data transparency and eliminate data confusion.’ Color me confused. SED never before labeled the publicly released state assessment data as ‘preliminary.’ Several New York education experts we consulted verified they’d never heard it described that way or been encouraged to treat it as such. Furthermore, if the publicly released scores in the past were only ‘preliminary,’ why didn’t the state release separate preliminary and final data sets as it routinely does with student enrollment counts? In short, there’s no clear reason why the test data SED currently possesses should not be considered any less final or suitable for public release than it was in the past.”
Kingsbury pointed out the importance of members of the public reviewing how students performed throughout the pandemic. He also wrote that school districts received $9 billion in federal funding for pandemic relief, some of which had to be used to address learning loss.
Some are concerned that the SED will hold on to this data until after the Nov. 8 general election. If they see that the 2021-2022 assessment scores are worse than we expected, New York voters may want to hold their elected officials accountable.
Of course, this belief is purely conjecture. But just the same, it’s essential that people have that information before the election so they can make informed decisions on the effectiveness of state government. Students may not be the only ones receiving poor grades this year.
