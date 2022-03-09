No community across our nation is immune from the scourge of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.
Overdose deaths, particularly from opioids, have hit record highs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published alarming information last year about problem.
For the 12-month period ending in April, an estimated 100,306 Americans died as a result of drug overdoses — a 28.5% increase from the previous year. This was the first time that overdose fatalities topped 100,000.
There’s no doubt that the novel coronavirus pandemic that we’ve endured for two years played a role. But drug addiction has been a huge problem in U.S. society for decades, and it seems to only have grown worse.
“Drug overdose death data lag information for other causes of death, but CDC data already show that at least 97,990 people are confirmed to have died from drugs during this time period. By comparison, about 38,680 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020,” according to a story by CQ-Roll Call, published Nov. 17 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The data estimate that overdose deaths specifically from opioids grew to 75,673 from 56,064 in the previous year. … Only four states — Delaware, New Jersey, New Hampshire and South Dakota — saw decreases in the number of drug overdose deaths.”
Anne M. Milgram serves as administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Admininstration.
In the Watertown Daily Times article, she identified a primary source of this problem.
“Synthetic fentanyl and methamphetamines are driving the overdose crisis in America,” Milgram said in the story. “Fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs like cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth, and drug traffickers and networks are flooding our communities with fentanyl and methamphetamine in the form of fake counterfeit prescription pills.”
The extent of this problem is incomprehensible.
“Milgram said fentanyl seizures by the agency have hit record highs with 12,000 pounds of the highly potent drug seized this year — enough to provide every U.S. resident with a lethal dose,” the article reported. “The United States has seen an upward trend of drug overdose deaths during the pandemic. In 2019, CDC had reported a slight decrease in drug-related deaths, after a previous high of 72,000 in 2017. But a sharp turnaround occurred during the pandemic.”
It’s good news, then, that an opioid treatment program will begin this year in Canton.
Jay S. Ulrich, director of the St. Lawrence County Community Services Department, told members of the county legislators Feb. 28 that he anticipates launching the program as soon as mid-May.
“Mr. Ulrich said a new doctor will be brought on board to serve as medical director, with a tentative start date of April 25. He said the department also internally promoted a registered nurse with management and supervisory experience to serve as clinic manager,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The [opioid treatment program] will be housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton. Mr. Ulrich has said in the past that it will offer a higher level of care for people with ‘severe’ opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users. When the program starts, he anticipates starting with about 35 patients. The OTP would allow for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provides. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.”
St. Lawrence County has taken a wise step in establishing this program.
We wish those who will oversee it well and hope residents find the help they need to overcome their addiction.
