At some point throughout the year, just about everyone will find some event being held at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton to enjoy.
The venue is well known for its different shows focusing on antiques, boats, cars, dogs, lumber, model trains and quilts. It is regularly used for ice skating. And the arena hosts the Great New York State Food & Wine Festival as well as the Clayton Rotary Club’s gun show.
Officials with the town of Clayton have discussed expanding the Cerow Recreation Park Arena for the past two years. The state awarded the town grants worth more than $1 million in 2017, but they have an April deadline.
The good news is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide a low-interest loan to the town in the amount of $2.73 million; the project, which has an estimated cost of $3.9 million. The Town Board may now solicit bids for this work from contractors.
The project calls for a two-story addition and upgrades to the facility. Work would include five new locker rooms, two new bathrooms, renovations to the concession stand and a multipurpose room on the second-floor with a viewing platform looking out to the arena, according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times.
Renovating the arena would allow it to offer many more recreational opportunities. The loan from the federal government seems to be the last piece of financing needed to get the project underway.
“I feel fantastic about it,” Supervisor-elect Lance L. Peterson Sr. said in the story. “It’s a fantastic facility and it’s been impeccably maintained for 40 years, but it has not been improved upon. … We’re bringing it up to a recreation facility and not just a hockey rink.”
We commend town officials for their persistence in seeing this proposal come to fruition. It will substantially enhance the Cerow Recreation Park Arena, which will only increase its value to the region.
