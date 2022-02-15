Good things happen when residents take a greater interest in what’s happening in their communities.
They look for opportunities to improve conditions. Problems have little chance of lingering when people become involved with the goal of making life for themselves and their neighbors better.
A village in Lewis County is working to do just this. A group called the Copenhagen CARES Collaborative is holding monthly meetings to discuss meaningful steps that members can take.
“The Copenhagen CARES Collaborative is becoming more organized. The newly formed group hosted its first community event in December — Hometown Holiday — and is now holding monthly meetings to make plans for future events. The group’s mission is ‘to enhance the health, safety and resilience of the community, its residents, businesses and visitors while promoting and maintaining a sense of unity, pride and small-town character.’ During the group’s Jan. 13 meeting, representatives of the Copenhagen Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 0723 were in attendance to discuss the next project, veterans memorial banners,” according to a news item published Feb. 6 in the Watertown Daily Times. “Residents will be invited to purchase banners in honor of their loved ones. The banners will be displayed along the village streets. A subcommittee was formed for the project with Cyndy Pridell as the facilitator. There was also talk of working with the veterans organizations to make the Memorial Day parade ‘bigger and better.’”
The CARES in the group’s name stands for Community Action Resilience Enhancement Service. Members are implementing measures to accomplish their objectives.
“Tanner Souva is creating a website for the Copenhagen CARES Collaborative,” the article reported. “The collaborative decided to continue with its village beautification project with the purchase of more planters for Main Street and is setting up a program for businesses and individuals to be responsible for the care of the plants.”
This collaborative is in the beginning stages. We hope this effort blossoms into successful enterprise.
Residents are encouraged to learn what the group is doing and lend a hand. Copenhagen CARES Collaborative has set an example for other communities to follow.
