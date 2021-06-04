Every community has a story to tell. The Journal is back to make sure that it’s told.
After a short hiatus, the Johnson Newspaper Corp. has brought back a paper that traces its roots back to 1858. The Journal will be a weekly newspaper with a mission of providing local news, information and advertising to enhance the lives of the people in the City of Ogdensburg as well as its neighboring townships.
Committed to the community, The Journal will offer people a platform to voice their concerns, promote local events, recognize achievements and present information in a fair and accurate manner. Leaning on lessons learned from the past, we will be focusing our resources on bringing you, the reader, local news at its best.
In my decade of working at The Journal as a reporter and later as an editor, I learned from the late Charles W. “Chuck” Kelly that the item celebrating an achievement or promoting a fundraiser is just as important as breaking news at City Hall for some readers. I haven’t forgotten that lesson.
This column will be dedicated to Chuck, who published his “Kelly’s Comments” every week in the Sunday Advance News for decades. He would offer editorials, observations, ask questions and even give shout-outs to the people in the community.
Most people liked it. Some disliked it. Everyone would read it regardless.
This will be the community’s newspaper and we want to hear from you.
If you have news tip you would like to share, we want to know. If a loved one recently became engaged or married, send us a photograph and information.
Do you have a certain view on city politics or other hot button issue, then consider writing me a Letter to the Editor. Please include your name, address and day-time phone number. Only your name and place of residence will be listed.
If you have a news tip, release or any other announcement please send me an email at mcuratolo@wdt.net or give me a call at 315-393-1000. If I am unavailable, please leave a message and I will be in touch. If you would like to purchase an advertisement, please contact Rudy Clark through email at rclark@wdt.net, call him at his office at 315-661-2528 or on his cell at 856-831-6457.
Obituaries can be placed in The Journal by calling Scott Parks at 315-661-2246 or by email at obits@wdt.net. Legals can also be placed in the paper by calling Parks at the number above or by emailing legals@johnsonnewspapers.com. And lastly, if you liked what you have read in this first issue and would like to subscribe, contact 315-782-1012 or send a check to Northern NY Newspapers, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY, 13601, to set up your yearly subscription. The $21 promo will not last forever, so make sure you take advantage. Out of county subscribers will have to pay $36 for the promo to account for shipping costs.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
The Ogdensburg Pride & Beautification Commission have offered city residents a truly wonderful tribute to their veterans past and present with its Hometown Heroes banners.
The initiative, began in 2019 by the commission, has 30 X 60-inch vinyl banners installed on utility poles along both sides of Ford Street to commemorate those who have served or are still serving in the military.
After only having 25 banners up the previous two years, the number has grown to 45. Pride & Beautification Commission member Mary Ann Narenkivicius told me that the initiative was so popular and drew so much interest that they might not be able to offer it for two years again.
These kind of initiatives move the city forward, help bring pride to its residents while honoring its past and give it another added attraction as people drive along Ford Street. Good job Ogdensburg Pride & Beautification Commission!
Keep your eyes out for future stories on this program so you can honor your loved one in 2022.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will be offering a unique experience in the pages of The Journal. On our editorial page, the hospital will be offering an “Ask A Doc?” column where readers will be able to send questions and medical personnel will respond with in-depth answers. No question is too big or small.
The first question answered is on COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not you should get one. Dr. Michael Seidman and Rita Crowley, pediatric nurse practitioner, give their insights on this important topic.
All questions will be anonymous and they can be emailed to marketing@chmed.org.
This is a great way to get answers from medical professionals!
Sunday will mark the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the largest amphibious landing in history as Allied forces landed in Normandy on the northern coast of France in World War II. Known as Operation Overlord, the mission took months of planning and involved 1,527,000 soldiers in 47 Allied divisions along with 4,400 ships and landing craft, and 11,000 aircraft. By the end of the day, 150,000 Allied soldiers and their accompanying vehicles had landed with 15,000 killed and wounded.
You never know when you may need the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and hopefully you never will.
Founded in 1961, the OVRS is a fantastic compliment to the other highly trained and professional City of Ogdensburg first responders in the police and fire departments.
Rarely supported by local tax dollars, the OVRS is funded through the billing of services to insurance companies and the support of the community through donations.
The squad’s Annual Appeal is currently under way, with donated funds helping offset costs for valuable training for volunteers and paid staff as well as for life-saving equipment. Please consider making a donation.
Donations may be sent to: 2021 Annual Appeal Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 172, Ogdensburg NY, 13669.
Congratulations to John Tebo and Kathy Swan, two longtime teachers at Ogdensburg Free Academy, who will retiring at the end of the school year after 32 years.
After beginning at OFA as permanent substitute in 1989, the two have become staples in the OFA teaching community. Just think how many students they have impacted over the years?
While their years of service in the school system is impressive, their activities outside of the classroom at OFA should not be forgotten as well with both being extremely active in the community.
Enjoy your well-earned retirements John and Kathy!
