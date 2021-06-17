TONTO HOME SAFE AND SOUND
Angela (Powell) Roach was in a panic when she found out that her adopted 15-year-old Belgium draft horse named Tonto had gotten loose from her stable on State Highway 812 last week.
A Heuvelton transplant, Roach had heard about communities banding together during trying times but she hadn’t experienced it yet since moving there. A post on her Facebook page drew some calls from people stating they had seen her horse, but she had no luck in actually finding him.
Then, the next day, Tonto was seen on the River Road along the Oswegatchie River. People kept giving Roach updates, sending her videos and photographs keeping her informed. However, Tonto was back in the woods, across a flowing river.
She needed help to bring Tonto home.
Roach posted on the “Heuvelton Village Page” asking for non-emergency help from the fire department. The post spread like wildfire.
Ultimately, she saw Keith Weston, a Heuvelton firefighter, pulling into the fire station and he offered his help. He found out who owned the property and drove Roach back to the area where Tonto was. Using an apple, Roach watched Weston guide the skittish horse back to her.
“Thank you doesn’t seem a big enough word to express how grateful I am to the Heuvelton community, to the fire department and to Keith Weston. It makes you feel that people do have golden hearts,” she said, “A good thing living in a small community is that they do come together and help each other out.”
Tonto was adopted last October from a horse shelter in Pennsylvania. He is doing fine, according to Roach, who also had him looked at by a local vet. She will be double-checking the stable doors from now on to prevent anything like this from happening in the future.
However, she learned that when times get tough, communities, like Heuvelton, band together. She has now witnessed it first-hand, the type of community spirit that lifts the hearts of all who see it, acts that have luckily graced the pages of The Journal for decades in print and photographs.
“People went above and beyond for what they had to do. Without the community sharing and posting...” said Roach, “I just think I wouldn’t have found him.”
Well done Heuvelton and thank you to all who helped bring Tonto home.
BRIER HILL EYES MEMORIAL PARK
A volunteer fire department is typically the heart and soul of a community and that is no different than in the small hamlet of Brier Hill.
The Brier Hill Fire Company, which it’s now called, is looking to honor its past firefighters, auxiliary members and commissioners by building a memorial park and playground behind the fire station.
A bench in memory of Larry Mace has already been donated by family members and there are plans for trees to be planted, a gazebo to be built and a small playground to be installed in the memorial park.
Planning is the preliminary stages and fundraising has begun with a chicken barbecue this past weekend along with a bottle drive. They have an account set up at Perry’s Place, Ogdensburg, if anyone would like to make a donation. Stay tuned for more fundraising activities for this worthwhile community project.
If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Tammie Mace at 315-528-0166 or Jill Aldrich at 315-528-3948.
CHAMBER CAR-B-CUE A SUCCESS
The smile on Laura Pearson’s face on Saturday afternoon said it all. The director of the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce was ecstatic with the crowd, the number of cars that participated in the event and just the overall buzz surrounding it.
COVID-19 took away all of the chamber’s events in 2020, but it didn’t damper Saturday’s festivities one bit.
They saw a total of 76 antique and modern cars and trucks fill up the Greenbelt and it could have been even bigger if the Canadian border was open to traffic. It would have made it the best ever in the 17 years of the chamber running the event.
It just goes to show how much people missed being able to attend local events and, hopefully, Pearson will continue to smile the rest of the year.
HAMMOND OPERA HOUSE
There seems to be a lot going on in Hammond these days. The new office building will be completed sometime this summer and town offices, its court and library will be able to move in.
What I like to hear is that there are plans for the current office building. No one wants to see an empty building that eventually falls into disrepair. It’s an all too common theme these days.
Luckily, town officials want to bring back the old Hammond Opera House that had made its home there back in 1915 after a previous venue had burned. They believe that it could help the local economy and enhance tourism, just like Pickens Hall did for the Village of Heuvelton.
While planning is in its infancy, residents will be needed to help spearhead the project with meetings expected to begin next winter. Hammond is a tight-knit community, I know they can make this happen.
REMINGTON FESTIVAL SATURDAY
The Remington Festival will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the outside lawn at the museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg.
The festival used to be the museum’s 6th annual Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate, & Artisan Festival that was held inside the museum building. Due to COVID-19 and state regulations, organizers changed up the location.
Vendors such as River Rat Designs, Not Your Average Cookie, Hidden Pastures Goat Dairy, Radiant Gem, Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, Kaboom Hot Chocolate Bombs and More, The Cook Farm, Apple Grove Farm, and Cosimano & Ferrari will be in attendance to showcase their wares.
Wineries include River Myst, Lakeland, Ashley Lynn and Tug Hill Vineyards.
There will be entertainment and other activities as well. Put this event on your calendar and let’s enjoy local events and activities again!
