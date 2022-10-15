Recent reactions from government authorities concerning the state’s newly revised concealed carry gun statute don’t bode well for either law enforcement or public safety.
Officials in St. Lawrence County have temporarily halted issuing concealed carry permits. They said they need further guidance from the state on what precisely the law stipulates.
And some sheriffs throughout New York have declared that they aren’t inclined to enforce the new law. They are confused as well about what it means and how to carry out its provisions.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned New York’s law regarding carrying concealed weapons because it was unconstitutional. The high court declared that the statute was too arbitrary in compelling applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” for obtaining this category of pistol permit.
State legislators responded by substantially increasing the definition of what are known as “sensitive areas,” identified spaces where it’s illegal to possess concealed firearms. They also increased requirements for people to obtain concealed carry permits.
“An element of the New York law makes it a crime to carry a firearm onto any private property, including homes, unless there is ‘clear and conspicuous signage’ indicating that the owner allows such weapons,” according to a story published Sunday by The New York Times. “Some sheriffs have printed their own signs and distributed them to gun-friendly businesses and residents.”
Submitting an application must now accompany three years’ worth of social media posts. This will help authorities to determine whether an applicant has the proper “character and conduct” to obtain this license.
The extensive list of sensitive areas throughout the state has unnecessarily bewildered many New Yorkers.
Some regularly scheduled gun shows have been canceled because they were usually held in municipally owned facilities. Military re-enactment organizers weren’t sure if they would be violating the law if they displayed their antique firearms. People living within the Adirondack Park needed clarification about whether they could continue to maintain guns inside their own homes.
There is some suspicion — and for good reason — that lawmakers went out of their way to keep people guessing about the limits of the law. If more gun owners aren’t certain about where they can and can’t carry a concealed firearm, perhaps they won’t bring them out in public under any circumstances.
Supporters have applauded the revised concealed carry law. They believe that legislators have made an important statement on gun control following the Supreme Court’s ruling.
For those who share their views on possessing firearms in public, this sentiment is understandable. But they are simply wrong about this action by state officials.
Lawmakers shouldn’t use legislation to make a partisan point. They should use legislation to clarify what people may do at certain times in specific areas.
The revised law merely compounds the arbitrary nature of the previous statute, which was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Authorities want to thwart people from carrying concealed firearms anywhere in public by confusing them about where doing this is legal.
It is not good for sheriffs to decide they won’t enforce the law. They are sworn to uphold the law, and carrying out a law’s provisions is their obligation.
However, there are sufficient questions about what this law says to merit their concerns about how it should be applied. State legislators must go back to the drawing board and amend this statute to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
