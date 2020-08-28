Members of the Massena Town Board need to develop thicker skin.
They grossly overreacted to some comments made on social media by Erik Hondusky and want him to resign from his positions. He serves as an emergency medical technician with the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit and sits on its Board of Managers.
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held Aug. 1 in Massena. Representatives of the rescue squad waited on standby that day, and squad leaders ordered some pizza.
They submitted the $100 expense to the Town Board, but members refused to pony up. This perceived snub proved to be the last straw.
“Who would support the volunteers of Massena Rescue if they decided to prove to the town how vital we are? We could picket or just not answer calls for one week. We answer all the calls that generate every dollar that the town uses to run us,” Mr. Hondusky wrote afterward on his Facebook timeline. “We basically volunteer to make the town money. The budget we do get is used to operate the town’s rescue squad, (supplies, vehicles, equipment, utilities, etc.) The volunteers don’t get one dime of the money they generate. We rely on donations to cover our expenses.”
Town Board members inferred a more sinister objective from this post than was implied. They met in closed session Aug. 21 to discuss the potential “discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person.”
In a news release, they said Mr. Hondusky’s comments “actively proposed a strike, walkout and/or other work stoppage of this critical community service as a method to address perceived grievances with this board. The writer of these posts actively began calling on, and gauging, community support of his proposed actions. … The Massena Town Board stands in unanimous consent that such statements are extremely reckless, potentially dangerous and possibly illegal. The board finds that ongoing efforts to solicit and rally community support for such actions are also reckless, divisive and needlessly alarming. Such actions, if taken or followed through, could have serious implications for the taxpayers and citizens of this community.”
Their spin in utter nonsense. Mr. Hondusky blew off some steam by venting his frustrations with the Town Board.
In a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times, he said no one on the squad has any intention to disrupt the work they perform. Belonging to a voluntary organization, they are obviously dedicated to preserving the safety of Massena’s residents.
“None of us could turn our back on the folks that rely on us,” Mr. Hondusky said in the article. “I was not rallying the troops. I’m not rallying the community behind me. It was a question on my own personal, private Facebook. We were being mistreated by the town.
“They refused a $100 pizza bill. But it’s not about pizza. Pizza isn’t important. It’s about the lack of respect the town board shows us,” Mr. Hondusky said. “We were asked to cover the protest outside Town Hall. We were asked to help the community. I voiced my opinions and concern, not put the whole town and village in disarray. It was just my opinion. Shame on them. I called them out on it.”
Mr. Hondusky said he has no plan to resign, and it’s good that he’s standing by his principles. As a member of the squad’s Board of Managers, he has every right to express his views on what he perceives to be a bad situation.
Any attempted work stoppage can be dealt with if and when it occurs. But the Town Board should focus on improving relations with the rescue squad rather than trying to silence one of its leaders.
In the meantime, board members should compensate the squad the $100 it paid for pizza! If they don’t want the money to come out of the town budget, they can pass a hat among themselves to collect donations. Declining to offer this modest courtesy shows the problems are deeper than board members want to admit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.