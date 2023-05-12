When she became governor in August 2021, Kathleen C. Hochul pledged to usher in “a new era of transparency …”
That’s a nice-sounding start to an administration succeeding one shrouded in scandal and micro-managing inclinations. Hochul said transparency would be one of her hallmarks, promising to “focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust.”
Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for signs of “transparency” and “ethical governing” from this administration that “New Yorkers will trust.” Hochul certainly didn’t provide any hope of these assertions being fulfilled with the shabby manner in which the state budget was passed last week.
The spending plan for fiscal year 2023-2024 exceeds $229 billion — a whopping 32% increase over the budget passed four years ago. Hochul signed it into law more than a month late. The debates over key policy issues delayed its enactment from the April 1 deadline.
Seeing that it was already overdue, we could forgive legislators for taking the appropriate amount of time to read through all the bills making up the budget. But, of course, they didn’t.
Hochul allowed lawmakers to waive the three-day timeframe required from the time a bill is introduced to the time it may be voted upon. This mandate is documented in the state constitution.
However, the state constitution also authorizes the governor to issue what’s called a “message of necessity.” If the governor believes that approving legislation as soon as possible is essential, he or she may do away with the required three-day waiting period.
This is what Hochul did as legislators voted on all the bills April 1 and 2. Under these circumstances, this was outrageous! There was no reason these bills couldn’t have waited until April 4 to be passed in accordance with this provision in the state constitution.
The message of necessity has been abused by governors in the past. It bypasses the vital process of negotiating bills over time. It also prevents members of the public from reviewing proposed legislation before it’s enacted into law.
In January 2013, then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued a message of necessity when the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act was introduced. This was infuriating! The bill proposed sweeping changes to the state’s firearms regulations, and the provisions should have been debated beforehand by legislators, law enforcement authorities and constituents.
But it was shoved through the state Legislature late at night, eliminating the crucial act of deliberating over pending state policies. The Democrats who controlled Albany didn’t want to offer critics any time to mount a reasonable opposition to what was on the table.
Cuomo also used a message of necessity in June 2017 to toss a proposed five-year contract with members of the Civil Service Employees Association on the desks of state lawmakers just prior to them adjourning that year’s legislative session. This concealed the particulars of a deal to raise the salaries of these state employees.
To use the message of necessity provision in this way is to declare: “Don’t worry; you don’t need to know what’s in this bill before we pass it into law. You can trust me. I know what’s best for everyone — there’s no need for public input.”
No, we don’t trust either the executive or legislative branches to enact major policy changes without soliciting comments from the public. New Yorkers should consider amending the state constitution to restrict a governor’s ability to bypass constituents on important matters.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.