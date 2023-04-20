A wonderful program began two years ago by the head of one local veterans organization, and we hope it continues well into the future.
Janice M. Gravely is commander of American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 in Carthage. She’s also an advanced emergency medical technician and is studying to become a paramedic.
In 2021, shortly after taking over her position, Gravely noticed how groups of veterans would gather at a local McDonald’s. She inquired why they weren’t meeting with each other at the American Legion post, and what she heard surprised her.
Some of these veterans served in the Vietnam War. Many of the veterans don’t drink alcohol, and they don’t believe an American Legion post is a good place for them to socialize.
This response makes sense. Most American Legion as well as Veterans of Foreign War facilities have bars, so entering such an environmental may bring temptations that these veterans would rather avoid.
Gravely came up with a terrific idea. She asked the veterans if they would be willing to come to American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 if it served brunch.
This approach appealed to the veterans. And since July 28, 2021, they’ve been gathering at the local post for brunch every Wednesday.
Participants are asked to make a donation for each brunch. This has raised money for the post, allowing members to make improvements. They’ve purchased computers and security cameras, and they were able to sign a contract with a security service for four years.
The ability to raise additional funding for the post is a good enough reason to continue this weekly event. But the program has even more benefits.
The veterans are exposed to the local post and now have a favorable impression of it. This is a good way to help increase the post’s membership.
But the best perk of the weekly brunches comes from a service for the veterans that Gravely provides. She performs health checks on those in attendance. She checks their blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen and blood glucose levels.
These simple tests are incredibly valuable. Many people — especially men — have a tendency of not having these things checked out regularly.
By offering these services to the veterans, Gravely is able to identify potential health problems. The veterans now have information they can act on before these issues turn into serious problems.
Gravely’s idea for a brunch was a stroke of genius. It’s in keeping with the mission of the American Legion: “To enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Gravely was not re-elected as commander of the post. It’s not known if the incoming slate of officers will continue the brunches. The final brunch under Gravely’s leadership will be served May 31.
Leaders of American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 couldn’t buy this kind of positive publicity. The post is offering veterans a place to meet and make new friends. Gravely provides vital health information on those who show up, which is a real service to the community.
We strongly encourage the post officers to keep these brunches going. They offer something of immense value to veterans in this region, which goes to the heart of what the American Legion strives to accomplish.
