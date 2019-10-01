Businesses that are legally permitted to earn revenue through the sale of recreational marijuana or medical cannabis achieved a victory last week on Capitol Hill.
By a vote of 321-103, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act on Wednesday. The proposed legislation would allow banks to conduct transactions with merchants in the marijuana industry in states where this is authorized. U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, was among the 91 Republicans in the House to support the measure.
“Even though cannabis is illegal under federal law, 33 states have legalized medical or recreational use of the drug,” according to a story published Wednesday by The Hill. “Another 14 allow residents to use nonintoxicating cannabidiol products, leaving just three states without any legally approved cannabis use.”
Marijuana-industry businesses may operate in designated states without violating their laws. However, banks are chartered by the federal government. Conducting transactions with these companies would constitute money laundering.
So these firms must deal primarily in cash. This makes them more vulnerable to robberies and can create bookkeeping problems.
“This bill generally prohibits a federal banking regulator from penalizing a depository institution for providing banking services to a legitimate marijuana-related business,” according to a summary of the SAFE Banking Act. “Specifically, the bill prohibits a federal banking regulator from (1) terminating or limiting the deposit insurance or share insurance of a depository institution solely because the institution provides financial services to a legitimate marijuana-related business; (2) prohibiting or otherwise discouraging a depository institution from offering financial services to such a business; (3) recommending, incentivizing, or encouraging a depository institution not to offer financial services to an account holder solely because the account holder is affiliated with such a business; (4) taking any adverse or corrective supervisory action on a loan made to a person solely because the person either owns such a business or owns real estate or equipment leased or sold to such a business; or (5) penalizing a depository institution for processing or collecting payments for such a business.”
This is a step in the right direction. If passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump, this bill would reduce the likelihood of marijuana-industry businesses being targeted by thieves because of all the cash they have on hand.
“We applaud the House for taking up this vital cannabis policy reform legislation,” Neal Levine, chief executive officer of the Cannabis Trade Federation, said in a story published Sept. 24 on the website for Forbes. “The SAFE Banking Act will ensure state-legal cannabis businesses and their employees have access to the same basic banking and financial services that are available to other legal industries. Allowing the cannabis industry to access banking services will reduce its reliance on cash and greatly improve safety for cannabis businesses, employees and consumers. It will also increase transparency and help law enforcement deter and detect illegal operations.”
While it’s good that the House passed this legislation, the campaign to enhance this aspect of the marijuana industry is far from over. The bill has an uphill climb in the Senate.
There’s no telling at this point if how many members of the Senate favor this plan, but they should. States are leading the way on reforming the country’s marijuana laws, and the federal government should not continue to impede their progress.
