A plan to use state funding designed to breathe new life into Potsdam’s business district will enhance the choices residents have for heathy food.
In 2019, the village was selected as the north country winner of New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The annual program awards $10 million to a community in each of the state’s 10 regions.
One of the projects selected for DRI money was the Potsdam Food Co-op’s proposal to move from 24 Elm St. to 63 Market St. and expand its operations. The co-op would purchase the Aubuchon Mall, giving it a prominent spot downtown.
“The Potsdam Food Co-op is planning to use $1,659,000 from the village’s 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative award to move to Market Street and open a new store more than twice the size of the existing location. Co-op General Manager Andrew J. Peet said the move is based on a 2017 market study that suggested moving to a larger building and expanding inventory,” according to a story published Jan. 23 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The state’s DRI program provides partial grants for projects deemed ‘transformative and catalytic.’ For the co-op’s project, the DRI covers half of the cost. According to a DRI plan posted on the co-op’s website, the remainder of the money will be raised through grants, donations, member loans, bank loans and the future sale of the 24 Elm St. property.
“Renew Architecture & Design, Potsdam, is handling the design phase, with some of the store design coming from United Natural Foods Inc., Mr. Peet said. A construction company has yet to be selected,” the article reported. “Potsdam’s other DRI funds include $1.4 million for an expansion at the North Country Children’s Museum, $600,000 for an expansion at the Clarkson Inn, $578,000 for revitalizing the St. Lawrence County Arts Council’s North Country Arts Center and $118,000 for Scoops Ice Cream to morph into the Sandstone Diner. The village itself was awarded $4,595,000 for the downtown riverwalk trail and Market Street streetscape revitalization, and another $750,000 to be used for downtown businesses.”
Committed to providing customers with specialty and whole foods, the Potsdam Food Co-op began as a buying club 50 years ago. The organization began its retail business a year later.
“The Potsdam Food Co-op is a democratic enterprise that is owned and governed by its member-owners. All profits generated by the business must be returned to the member-owners,” information on its website reported. “This is achieved either directly or via improvements to the shared enterprise. Cooperatives are based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity and solidarity. Cooperative members accept the ethical values of honesty, openness, social responsibility and caring for others.
“As a member of the local community interested in its well-being, we use local sources whenever feasible. We provide a pleasant shopping experience and working environment. An emphasis is placed on education, shared information and developing our relationship with the community,” according to the website. “An encouragement of environmental respect is shown through the goods we sell and in the manner in which we conduct our daily operations. We are committed to providing a model of responsible business practices based on the cooperative principles of open membership, democratic control, limited return on share capital or investments, return of surplus to members, continuous education, cooperation among cooperatives, and concern for our local community.”
The DRI program strives to help communities enhance their business districts. Food co-ops give members more say in the local products they’re able to buy. This plan by the Potsdam Food Co-op will increase the organization’s offerings and improve the village’s downtown.
