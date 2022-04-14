New Yorkers are being compelled to deal with yet another scandal within our state government.
Brian A. Benjamin resigned Tuesday from his position as lieutenant governor after being arrested earlier in the day on federal charges of campaign finance fraud. He remains on the Democratic primary ballot for lieutenant governor and could be Kathleen C. Hochul’s running mate as she seeks to be elected governor this year. Removing him from the ballot would be incredibly difficult.
“Benjamin was appointed in August by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and was on this year’s ballot as her running mate. He faces federal corruption charges that he conspired to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor who in turn steered thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to the then-state senator’s 2021 comptroller campaign,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Benjamin surrendered Tuesday to federal authorities who investigated him in connection with his bid for New York City comptroller. He is accused of obtaining $50,000 in state funds through an alleged abuse of power. He pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang set bond at $250,000, told him to limit travel and ordered him to hand over his passport.
“[Andre Damian Williams Jr., U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York] said Benjamin participated in a scheme from at least 2019 through around 2021, to gain campaign contributions from real estate developer Gerald Migdol in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his official authority and influence as a New York state senator to obtain a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization controlled by the developer, according to the federal indictment,” the article reported. “The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York arrested Migdol in November, accusing him of facilitating phony donations intended to boost Benjamin’s campaign war chest so he could receive public matching funds. Benjamin repeatedly lied to cover up the bribery scheme, Williams said, including falsifying campaign forms, misleading city regulators and lying on the vetting forms he filled out before he was appointed lieutenant governor.”
Hochul said she had no idea that Benjamin was under suspicion by federal investigators before appointing him lieutenant governor. But a news outlet called The City began publishing stories early last year about questionable donations to Benjamin’s campaign to become NYC comptroller. So there were serious doubts about his ethics by the time Hochul named Benjamin as lieutenant governor.
“It’s absolutely a blemish because this is someone that she picked and therefore it reflects her having elevated the situation and getting caught where he’s now on the ballot,” Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, was quoted as saying in a story published Tuesday by the New York Post.
Hochul had to take over as governor in August after Andrew M. Cuomo resigned in disgrace following allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. He also used the state Department of Health in misrepresenting the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. Now the person Hochul appointed as her No. 2 left office after less than eight months on the job due to a federal indictment.
This is yet another controversy that continues to erode people’s confidence in state government. Are there any officials in Albany who aren’t likely to be pushed out under a cloud of scandal? New Yorkers deserve better than what we’ve been given, so public servants must do better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.