The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown is one of the most popular sites in this region.
According to information on its website, it attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. It is supported by more than 800 member households and reaches nearly 10,000 individuals through educational programs, the website reports.
Its appeal is no surprise. There aren’t many zoos in Northern New York, and people thoroughly enjoy marveling at the majesty of wildlife up close.
The zoo hosts an American elk, black bears, various birds (eagles, owls and ravens), bobcat, Canada lynx, grey wolves, mountain lion and wolverine. The otters always draw a crowd of admirers. This collection is unique in that all of the animals are current or former natives of New York state.
The zoo began nearly 100 years ago. In 1920, Northern New York Trust Co. donated two whitetail deer to Thompson Park and the city of Watertown, according to the zoo’s website.
In 1992, it became a nonprofit entity. It is overseen by the Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy.
However, funding has become a serious problem for the zoo. Its annual operating budget is $750,000, which allows it to employ 10 staffers.
It has received an annual payment of $30,000 from the city for capital improvements but not operations. Watertown owns the buildings, so the money has been allocated to the zoo to upkeep these structures. But the zoo hasn’t needed to spend this amount each year.
Members of the City Council approved a plan Monday for the zoo to use $25,000 in city funding for other purposes. Zoo officials are hoping to obtain additional revenue from the city to remain open.
“Earlier this fall, the zoo’s financial issues came to light. For the first time, the zoo’s $50,000 credit line that it relies on to pay for salaries and animal expenses during the winter maxed out,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The $25,000 will be appropriated by funding in the 2019-20 budget. The city owns the buildings, while the nonprofit conservancy runs the facility.”
Larry Sorel, the zoo’s executive director, said he was pleased that the City Council agreed to help the zoo. This flexibility in how it can use city funding will allow it to direct money where it’s most needed.
Of course, this is a small bandage on a large wound. Zoo officials are looking to receive between $100,000 and $120,000 each year through a combination of city, Jefferson County and state funding. The zoo already gets support from these three sources, but authorities believe they need more.
One thing that would help is a change in its deal with the city. If its yearly agreement could be changed to a five-year plan, the zoo could net state funding more easily.
Members of this community must step up to help the zoo continue. It hosts numerous events and is a wonderful tourist attraction.
Residents should consider signing up for individual or family memberships. Businesses could review their sponsorship of the zoo to see if more can be done.
Most importantly, elected officials in the city, county and state need to find ways to increase funding. The New York State New at Thompson Park has been a cherished asset for nearly a century, and we all need to do our part to see it thrive well into the future.
