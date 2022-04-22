On April 22, 1970, more than 20 million Americans brought attention to the lingering environmental problems our society faced.
The first Earth Day, held 52 years ago today, drew concerned citizens across the country including here in Northern New York. More than 30 students from Indian River Central School in Philadelphia rode their bicycles to Jefferson Community College to present a plaque to John A. Cecil, assistant professor of geology and chairman of the Committee on Environmental Problems. The Watertown Daily Times participated in the event by noting some of the problems with pollution in this region.
“Today, most of the Black River is starved for oxygen because of organic pollutants, especially wood pulp,” we reported this day in 1970. “Communities continue to dump raw sewage or inadequately treated sewage into it. Only the scavenger fish can support itself in such an environment.”
The first Earth Day became a landmark moment. Ecological conservation finally found its way into the public consciousness, and there was no turning back.
We in this region are blessed to have people and organizations dedicated to preserving the natural resources here. The Save the River group in Clayton was formed in 1978; the Thousand Islands Land Trust in Clayton began in 1985; the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust in Watertown was founded in 1991; and the Indian River Lakes Conservancy in Redwood was created in 1998.
Earth Day has been commemorated each year since. People have gathered together to express themselves on environmental issues, and cleanup projects have been organized. A major emphasis by environmental activists is now on reversing the adverse effects of climate change.
Of course, the novel coronavirus pandemic put a crimp on Earth Day over the last few years. Most public events that are normally held to commemorate the occasion were canceled. Fortunately, some are returning.
The environmental problems that had to be addressed at the first Earth Day were glaring. By the end of the 1960s, it became obvious that solutions were needed.
“Groups that had been fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife united on Earth Day around these shared common values,” according to the Earth Day website. “Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders.”
Earth Day motivated community leaders and federal authorities to act.
By the end of 1970, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had been created. In addition, Congress passed the Clean Air Act, National Environmental Education Act, and Occupational Safety and Health Act. And two years later, federal legislators implemented the Clean Water Act.
These actions made a difference. Katie Malinowski, executive director of the New York State Tug Hill Commission, told the Watertown Daily Times two years ago that the Black River’s water quality has dramatically improved over the past five decades.
We’ve made progress over this period, but more needs to be done. Take some time to reflect on ways we can all reduce pollution, stop wasting energy, recycle material and clean up our planet. Let’s see the advances we’ve made since 1970 continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.