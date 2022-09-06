In September 2021, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority officials made a prudent decision regarding a regional asset.
They applied for a $20 million grant through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative, overseen by the state Department of Transportation. This would make funds available to enhance the Ogdensburg International Airport’s terminal — complementing other capital improvements undertaken there.
A year later, the OBPA still awaits word on the grant. We urge state DOT authorities to approve this grant application as soon as possible so that work may begin on improving the airport.
“The funding is specifically for airport enhancements, which the OBPA needs for a multitude of reasons. The current terminal is cramped, and there is not enough seating for the number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. There is only one gate for both incoming and outgoing flights, contributing to congestion. There are few concessions for passengers who may have to be there for an extended period of time. There is a lack of office and storage space for airport officials,” according to a story published Aug. 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The current terminal at the airport was constructed in 1980 as an aircraft hangar and underwent extensive remodeling in 2006, converting 65% of the facility for commercial service operations. In 2016, a 2,600-square-foot addition was constructed for a dedicated terminal building, making the entire footprint roughly 10,100 square feet. The project would dramatically transform the current airport terminal building in all aspects.
“The application says ‘the design of the space will be innovative and energy efficient, create operational efficiencies, and utilize design themes that reflect the unique character of the St. Lawrence County and Ogdensburg communities. The updates will create a new gateway to the north country that is both welcoming and impressive.’ In the redesigned airport, passengers would be dropped off under an extended canopy to protect from the elements. The curbside for drop-off and pickup would be elongated to allow for improved traffic flow. Passengers would then be able to pass through a courtyard featuring a sitting area with tables, chairs and planters before entering the building.”
In 2016, the OBPA completed a $26 million project to improve the airport. Work included a 1,200-foot extension of the airport runway as well as construction of a new terminal building and adjacent 400-space parking lot. This allowed the airport to lure airlines with larger jets, thus increasing flight options to additional destinations.
On July 1, Contour Airlines launched its flight service at Ogdensburg International Airport. Succeeding SkyWest Airlines, Contour offers 12 flights a week to Philadelphia. The U.S Department of Transportation approved it as Ogdensburg’s new provider through the Essential Air Service program.
OBPA officials said they saw an increase in the number of passengers using the airport as the change in carriers took place.
“The airport’s monthly passenger count for both arrivals and departures has trended upward so far in 2022, from 1,270 in January to 1,798 in May. The total year-to-date is 7,327 passengers on 194 flights,” a Watertown Daily Times article published June 16 reported. “Out of those 7,327 passengers, 3,477 have been travelers getting on flights in Ogdensburg. For all of 2021, the city’s airport saw a total of 10,292 passengers getting on a total of 613 Skywest flights.”
Ogdensburg has become a significant regional hub for air travelers. Elected officials from the north country should ask the state DOT about the OBPA’s grant application to see if this will move this process along.
