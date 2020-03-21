Two community projects in the works give us hope while showing that life goes on even under dire circumstances.
Long-overdue renovations began on the Masonic Temple in Watertown once it was allocated state funds. The structure was awarded $2.2 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $500,000 each in the New York Restore and Consolidated Funding Application programs.
“The project has been stalled while owners Augusta Withington and Robert J. Campany, who co-own Fourth Coast Inc., a renewable energy company in Clayton, figure out how to go about completing the exterior work,” according to a story published March 4 by the Watertown Daily Times. “For months, orange scaffolding has surrounded one of the six fluted Doric columns on the front of the Greek Neoclassical style building after workers carefully removed its outer layer last year. The owners are working with the state Historic Preservation Office, or SHIPO, on finalizing the drawings for the project. They’re also looking at what type of material should be used to restore the columns at the front of the building, [Mr. Campany] said. Last week, Mr. Campany met with Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, and City Engineer Michael DeLaney about the project. Fourth Coast officials wanted to get feedback on plans to possibly install the elevator within the building’s footprint.
“While the facade work will resume this summer, Mr. Campany stressed that the $10 million to turn the building into multi-use performance and event venue is a ‘multi-year’ project,” the article reported. “Plans also call for turning the basement into some kind of food business and possibly creating loft apartments in the former gym on the third floor. The first floor has professional offices, with The Tunes 92.5 FM WBLH radio station and a handful of other tenants now occupying space on the main floor.”
The other project is still in the planning stages but promises to result in true benefits for the city. The Watertown Family YMCA has been working on ideas to create a community center.
In December, YMCA officials reached a tentative agreement with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to purchase about 60,000 square feet of the 76,000-square-foot structure for $500,000. The organization’s planned $16 million facility would include aquatics, racquet sports and a wellness facility.
“Plans unveiled on Thursday morning showed the Watertown YMCA’s community center will include an atrium along Arsenal Street, two main pools, a large wellness center and a pair of tennis courts with an above running track. Watertown YMCA CEO Denise K. Young showed off what the $16.7 million community center will look like to the members of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency when the center opens in the former Concentrix call center,” according to a story published March 5 by the Times. “The aquatics, racquet sport and wellness center will feature lots of glass along Arsenal Street that will bring in lots of natural light, she said. The exterior of the former Convergys building is now mostly made of a tannish exterior with few windows.”
How soon these project can move forward will depend to some extent on how we’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans may be postponed while government authorities address this health crisis.
But once we move beyond the novel coronavirus outbreak, these two exciting projects will add to what’s already being done to enhance downtown. It’s good to know we have good things to look forward to down the road.
