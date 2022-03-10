In taking over as the new head of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Marianne L. DiMatteo understands the importance of her organization’s role in this community.
She certainly brings with her many personal and professional experiences to her job. She said she grew up in a home with mental illness, substance abuse, domestic violence and poverty.
After the death of one of her siblings, her parents separated. She wound up in foster care, and she learned a great deal from her foster parents.
DiMatteo has worked in the human services industry for more than 20 years. She previously served as president and chief executive officer of Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, Ind.
In December, CHJC revealed that DiMatteo would take over as executive director. And there’s no doubt she also understands that she has big shoes to fill in this position.
After nearly 40 years with the agency, Karen Y. Richmond announced her retirement as executive director in July. Over the decades, Richmond became a pillar in the social service field in Northern New York.
“We’re excited about this next agency transition,” CHJC Board of Directors President E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitze said last year in a news release. “Under Karen’s skilled leadership, CHJC has adapted to meet our community’s ever-changing needs, creating innovative new programs focused on vulnerable children and families, and addressing mental health needs. We’re very proud of the strides we’ve made along the way and look forward to continuing in this path of success.”
CHJC has become an essential part of the north country.
“CHJC helps youth, adults and families succeed and thrive in both good times and bad. We are the largest human services organization in Northern New York. We are also the oldest nonprofit in the region, serving Northern New York communities for 160 years,” according to information on the group’s website. “While our roots are in child welfare services, we have recognized the needs of the Northern New York community and grown to serve adults and families as well. With a staff of nearly 300 committed employees, we are passionate about helping youth, adults and families overcome adversity by using a strength-based approach providing a strong support network so people can help themselves. These services cover youth development, youth and adult health services, foster care and family permanence and programs for at-risk youth and their families. For the CHJC team, this important work is our calling and our employees find their work both rewarding and fulfilling.”
Undergoing what many of CHJC’s clients are experiencing now, DiMatteo seems well suited to lead the organization into the future.
“Previously president and CEO of Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, Ind., Mrs. DiMatteo has more than 20 years of experience in the human services field, including in CEO and chief operations officer positions,” an article published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Previously, Mrs. DiMatteo served as the chief operations officer at Familylinks Inc. in Pittsburgh, a human services agency serving more than 11,000 of Western Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens each year. She also served at two other Pennsylvania child and family welfare agencies, including the Community Guidance Center, Indiana, Pa., and Family Care for Children and Youth. Mrs. DiMatteo holds a doctorate in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master of social work from California University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science in psychology from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.”
We commend Richmond for her many years of dedicated service to CHJC. We also welcome DiMatteo to the community and wish her well in carrying out this vital work.
