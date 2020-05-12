Blighted areas can perpetuate economic problems for communities.
Structures that have been neglected for years will eventually deteriorate. They remain in poor condition because owners often lack the necessary funding to rehabilitate them. In addition, municipal governments don’t have the proper resources to maintain these properties.
The image of rundown buildings sends the message that certain regions aren’t worth investing in for various reasons. Potential buyers want to make sure their business enterprises will have a good chance of succeeding, so they frequently take a pass on areas that look shabby.
The Restore New York Communities Initiative, overseen by Empire State Development, is designed to reduce the likelihood of this problem occurring. It “provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties,” according to its website. “The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.”
Local entrepreneurs have been awarded state funding through the initiative and are moving ahead with renovations. They’ll eventually be reimbursed by the state for the money they’ve put into their projects.
“Working through the town of Wilna, Scott C. and Shannon J. Sauer of Beaver Falls received a $772,000 grant to help with the rehabilitation of a building off Dock Street in Carthage that has been vacant for two decades,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Journal and Republican. “With support from the Black River Village Board of Trustees and members of the community, village resident Betsy Hennessey received a $263,000 grant to renovate a downtown building. The Sauers have nearly completed renovations to convert the former cheese factory, commonly known as the Abbass building, into a restaurant. … Besides the $772,000 through Restore NY, the project was awarded a $50,000 loan from the village of Carthage Revolving Loan.”
Other projects have received Restore NY funds over the past several years. The Masonic Temple in Watertown was awarded a $500,000 grant three years ago. Massena and Ogdensburg each received $500,000 in 2017, and Potsdam was given $120,000.
It’s good that local participants are involved with this program. Their ideas will breathe new life into the structures they’re renovating and boost the economy.
But as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, funding for ongoing projects won’t be provided this year. People such as the Sauers must find alternative sources of revenue to complete their work; the state will reimburse them at a later time. The Sauers hope to open their business, Zero Dock Street Restaurant & Bar, next month.
“We are hoping the building will be viewed as an important part of the community — that people will remember their weddings, proms and celebrations being held in,” Mr. Sauer said. “We want the place to offer a look into the past at the rich history of this river town. We believe the project could be a catalyst to other activity that leverages that gorgeous riverfront. We truly hope the experience at Zero Dock will provide unifying, common ground for the Twin Villages and that we can help make some of the long discussed river events a reality. We want this to be an amazing place that will bring people to Carthage.”
The health care crisis we’re enduring is imperiling people’s lives, and ensuring people remain healthy must be our priority. But it’s also hurting people financially, so this needs attention as well.
Renovation projects being done through Restore NY will keep the economy going. We commend all those who are making good use of this program. Their efforts will benefit Northern New York in the long run.
