It’s welcome news that Watertown authorities are moving ahead with their plans to renovate the City Court.
“The city is accepting proposals from engineering firms until [today] for the project inside Watertown City Hall. The city had issued a request for quotes … to local firms to submit proposals for pricing options,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the City Council would then select a firm to complete the design. The city has not been anxious to complete the renovations, but the state Office of Court Administration is requiring them because they would meet the state’s general conditions for court facilities. Last March, the City Council informally agreed to proceed with improve-ments to satisfy state administration.”
Executing this plan to enhance the City Court facilities became a major drama over the years. The initial mandate that Watertown construct a second courtroom to accommodate two judges was resisted by some members of the City Council. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith adamantly opposed the proposal and prevailed in having it rejected by the state Legislature.
Smith protested that local officials were not consulted by state authorities as they should have been before a bill was passed in 2013 mandating that Watertown have two full-time judges. And according to a 1973 state law, all full-time judges must have their own courtrooms.
The City Court system in Watertown operated well with the one full-time judge and one part-time judge it had before the 2013 legislation went into effect, Smith aserted. No one from the state offered any evidence as to why the city needed two full-time judges, he said.
During his tenure, former Mayor Joseph M. Butler also strongly supported main-taining a single courtroom. He knew a second one was unnecessary and helped de-lay the project until a better plan could be arranged.
Once he took office in 2020, Smith stuck to his guns and charted the proper course. He called on state legislators from the north country to introduce a bill allowing Watertown to revert to its former court system.
Then-Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and then-Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, both understood the situation facing the city and worked with officials to remedy the problem. They introduced a home rule bill in their re-spective chambers in 2020, and they successfully shepherded the measure through the legislative process. It passed both the Assembly and Senate and was signed by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Constructing a second courtroom would have cost the city about $3.1 million. The project to renovate the City Court is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.
“Plans now call for building a small addition along Sterling Street to improve security in the building. Court attendants would use magnetometers to watch over people entering the building,” according to the Times story. “The court work would al-so include reconfiguring the back of the court facilities in which court employees and the city court judge work. The court facilities also must be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The work would include improvements to offices, restrooms, a locker room, jury room and a ramp in back of the building for court prisoners to enter the building, city officials said. The city is responsible for city court facilities improvements, while the state is responsible for court employee salaries.”
It was worthwhile for Smith to compel judicial authorities to abide by the state’s regulations on capital projects involving city courts. But now that the drama over, it’s time for the city to move on this plan. We’re pleased that things are proceeding as planned.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.