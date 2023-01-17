It’s welcome news that Watertown authorities are moving ahead with their plans to renovate the City Court.

“The city is accepting proposals from engineering firms until [today] for the project inside Watertown City Hall. The city had issued a request for quotes … to local firms to submit proposals for pricing options,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the City Council would then select a firm to complete the design. The city has not been anxious to complete the renovations, but the state Office of Court Administration is requiring them because they would meet the state’s general conditions for court facilities. Last March, the City Council informally agreed to proceed with improve-ments to satisfy state administration.”

