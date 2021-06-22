While people across the country are waiting to see if members of Congress can reach an agreement on a major infrastructure bill, the state decided to move ahead with a project of its own in Northern New York.
The state Department of Transportation announced that it will replace the bridge that carries traffic over the Chaumont River along Route 12E. The bridge is more than 60 years old, and it connects the village of Chaumont with Cape Vincent and Three Mile Bay. The state DOT has discussed replacing the 508-foot-long bridge for at least two years.
“In a virtual public meeting held Wednesday evening, staff from the DOT’s Watertown office explained how the department will replace the aging bridge with a new, more modern and functional span. Starting in April 2022, the DOT will begin deconstructing the existing bridge in phases and rebuilding a new one in the same footprint,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new bridge will be slightly taller, and wider, than the existing one, but will also feature a number of improvements. The $18.6 million project will also include a number of improvements in the immediate area on either side of the bridge. The existing fishing access on the northwestern side of the bridge will have a small access road and cul-de-sac added, as well as landscaping and drainage improvements.
“The parking area on the north side of Water Street will also be repaved and graded for drainage. For the bridge itself, the most noticeable change will be to the piers that hold the bridge up. The existing structure has seven spans with six piers holding it up, all made of a large number of steel beams. Project manager Kent Collier said those are a symbol of an old construction method, and wouldn’t be used today,” the article reported. “The new bridge will have four spans supported by three piers made of three or four concrete pillars. The gaps between the pillars will be significantly wider than the existing structure, which Mr. Collier said should help with water traffic. On the roadway, the shoulders of the new bridge will be much wider than the existing roadway’s shoulders. Currently, they’re only about 3.8 feet wide, when modern road standards call for 8-foot wide shoulders. The bridge’s sidewalk will also be brought up to modern, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant standards. The new bridge will also be able to carry heavy traffic again. Since 1996, any vehicles with an R permit, which indicates a particularly heavy vehicle, have had to take a 20-minute detour to cross the Chaumont River, as the bridge cannot carry the extra weight safely.”
Motorists will be allowed to use one side of the bridge during reconstruction; the work is expected to continue until September 2023.. Temporary traffic lights will be installed at both ends of the bridge to control alternating vehicular flow. A shuttle bus will bring pedestrians across the bridge as the sidewalk running on the north side is removed during the first phase of the project.
“The bridge currently carries water and sewer lines across the river as well,” according to the story. “Those will remain connected throughout the project, and upgraded in the second phase. The DOT will pay to replace a 4-inch sewer force main owned by the village of Chaumont, and the village will pay to upgrade an 8-inch water main as well.”
Residents concerned about public safety suggested the Chaumont Fire Department keep equipment in the village so firefighters have what they need to respond quickly to emergencies. Officials need to consider how to ensure that any delays are minimal.
Overall, this is a positive step forward for Chaumont. This will be a major improvement for the bridge, and we commend authorities for their vigilance in seeing this project come to fruition.
