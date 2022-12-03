Christmastime is always made much merrier with the wonderful sounds of beloved carols and sacred works from various choral groups.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic halted virtually all annual concerts since 2020. We can still enjoy our favorite holiday music through different electronic devices, but there’s nothing more rejuvenating than sitting in church or auditorium listening to an exceptional ensemble perform live.
One John Rutter classic declares this is “The Very Best Times of Year,” and who could argue against that? Two planned events will be special note this season.
We’re delighted that the Northern Choral Society will return to Asbury United Methodist Church, 327 Franklin St. in Watertown, at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This will be the group’s 66th performance — the first one since 2019. This year’s theme is “Voices of Christmas.”
Choral Director Sara D. Gleason will return to lead the ensemble. She received her musical training at the renowned Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam.
Gleason has directed the Northern Choral Society since 2010. She serves as music director of First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
Organist Carl A. Bingle will accompany the choir on the 2,024-pipe George Harlan McClung Memorial Organ. He’s carried out this essential role for the Northern Choral Society for more than four decades. He also accompanies the music programs at First Presbyterian Church.
“Northern New York community folks always say that the season starts with the Northern Choral concerts,” Bingle said, according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “I’ve been told by some regular audience members that they get teary when they hear that big intro for ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and then sing it with hundreds of people, organ and orchestra in the magnificent Asbury sanctuary.”
In addition to the choir, this concert will feature the Northern Choral Society Brass Quintet, the River Ringers, Northern Choral Society Children’s Choir and pianist Janna Bingle. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and $8 for students ages 18 and younger. A shuttle bus, courtesy of the city of Watertown, will transport concert-goers between the parking lots of City Hall and First Presbyterian Church to Asbury one hour before start time.
The Adirondack Community Chorus will present its 46th holiday concert at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St. in Lyons Falls, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will be presented free of charge, but donations are welcome. The choir will donate funds raised to humanitarian efforts to assist Ukrainians through the efforts of Bo and Betty Krop. Since 1994, their mission has been dedicated to helping the poor in the Ukraine, the ancestral home of Bo’s family.
We feel blessed to be able to attend these musical events, which showcase the rich talent in Northern New York. The Christmas season will feel complete with the sounds of excellence once again.
