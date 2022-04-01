A pair of concerts this weekend will highlight the talents of two young people who have a bright future in the music industry.
The Orchestra of Northern New York will present its “Dreams of Spring” concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church Watertown. Tickets are $27 per person and are available by visiting onny.org/event.
Victoria E. Huffman, a 16-year-old Theresa resident, will perform on the piano during each concert. The daughter of James W. and Lydia E. Huffman, she took first place last month in ONNY’s 16th annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition. Victoria is a student at Indian River High School in Philadelphia.
In addition, ONNY will perform a composition titled “Waves” by 15-year-old Constantine V. Darie of Potsdam. He is the son of Alisa G. Woods and Costel C. Darie. Constantine began playing piano at the age of 4.
Lorie L. Gruneisen, a violinist for the ONNY, coaches Constantine. She’s been working with him for about two years.
“How a 15-year-old’s composition made it to the live repertoire of the orchestra involves a mix of planning by the orchestra and a bit of boredom brought on by the pandemic. Ms. Gruneisen is on the ONNY planning committee,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The orchestra was discussing rehearsing and performing in smaller groups to lessen the transmission of COVID. … She realized that Constantine’s ‘Waves’ would fit the situation.”
ONNY orchestra director and founder Kenneth B. Andrews said the composition also would fit the group’s mission of supporting young musicians in the region. The work done by ONNY to reach out to youths from the north country is commendable. The orchestra has formed a committee to advocate for music as an integral part of children’s education.
Victoria received a $500 prize by winning the James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition. She performed the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, from memory, the Times article reported. She’ll perform the same music during the ONNY concerts this weekend.
“Last year, Victoria, instructed by John Spradling of Artist Pianos in Syracuse, won second place in the Central New York Association of Music Teachers piano competition and also at the ONNY’s Young Artist Competition,” according to the story. “Victoria’s father is a 22-year retired member of the U.S. military. She attended school in South Korea up until grade 2. While in kindergarten, her school required the students to purchase a melodica — a free-reed instrument that has a musical keyboard and is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece. … She asked her parents, who Victoria said have no experience in playing musical instruments, if she could take piano lessons. … Victoria finds playing piano relaxing.”
The ONNY concerts will provide a wonderful opportunity to experience the talents of two young artists from our region. Audience members will undoubtedly appreciate how much they have achieved so far as well as the potential they have to accomplish so much more.
We congratulate these two young adults for the dedication they have for their music. We also look forward to seeing where their careers take them. It’s likely that they cross paths with ONNY again in the near future.
