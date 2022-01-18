When they acquired it more than 30 years ago, Patricia and Patrick O’Brien became the caretakers of a piece of Lewis County history.
They’ve had to be creative in maintaining their base of support while owning the Town Hall Theater in Lowville. Interests in mass entertainment have changed as has the technology needed to present it.
But their commitment to their customers has remained the same since they bought the facility in 1990. This past weekend, they tried something different to draw their clients back to the theater.
“Lowville Town Hall Theater owners Patrick and Patricia O’Brien are bringing back live stage performances — echoing the theater’s early days as an opera house, hosting operas, musicals, concerts, vaudeville shows, silent films and USO showcases — and it may be the ticket the theater needs to get business back on track. Before the Friday, Saturday and Sunday showings of the new movie ‘Sing 2,’ the Town Hall Theater [hosted] hourlong mini concerts by local artists on the new stage built during the pandemic shutdown, Stage Bijou,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Mr. O’Brien said he did a trial run with a performance before a showing of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ last month. It went well, he said, so he is eager to see the response from the public. With COVID-19 positivity rates surging around the country, some of the films that were scheduled for release later this month have been postponed. So the O’Briens have decided to close for a month and return with ‘The Batman’ release, slated for March 4. When the theater reopens, Mr. O’Brien said he also hopes to continue the live performances to entice people back into the theater and eventually, to bring in some regional acts with certain movies and charge a bit of a premium for the double show. For now, however, the free live music comes with the movie ticket.
“This isn’t the first time in the decades they have owned the theater that the O’Briens have found ways to innovate and stay competitive while maintaining the integrity of the historic space. Keeping up with technological innovations is a necessary task that Mr. O’Brien has embraced with the relish of a lifelong learner,” the article reported. “Even before the digital system was installed in 2012, Mr. O’Brien had upgraded from the old reel-to-reel system to a ‘ladder’ system that allowed him to splice together the two halves of a film that would arrive on two reels to make one continuous reel. That eliminated some of the tricky timing issues involved with switching out reels, making it possible for one person to easily operate the projector. They have also embraced 3D and the extreme popularity of Marvel Entertainment movies, so things were going pretty well, Mr. O’Brien said. At least, they were before the pandemic.”
The Town Hall Theater’s background reflects the eras since it was constructed in 1899. The business’s website states that it has over time served as an opera house, silent movie house and USO Club. It also hosted town of Lowville offices on its two upper floors, according to the story.
The O’Briens have done an excellent job looking after a cherished community asset. It’s wonderful that they have planned to bring musical performances back to the theater — this could well give their enterprise a nice boost and open doors for local groups seeking publicity.
Business districts depend on this kind of innovative thinking. We wish the O’Briens all the best in bringing customers back to the Town Hall Theater.
